Lynxis LLC Acquires TEDIVO LLC to Expand Digital Solutions for the Maritime Industry

Lynxis LLC, a leading provider of optimization solutions for landside logistics, today announced the acquisition of TEDIVO LLC, a company recognized for its innovative suite of software to visualize and streamline vessel operations at marine terminals. This strategic acquisition strengthens Lynxis' digitalization offerings for the global maritime industry, empowering shipping lines and terminal operators to drastically reduce vessel departure delays, mis-stowed containers and unsafe stowage conditions aboard cargo ships.

Lynxis Logo

Larry Cuddy Jr., CEO of Lynxis LLC, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"TEDIVO's platform, especially BAPLIE Viewer Online and its companion products, perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver next generation innovation solutions that quickly add value for customers. This deal really boosts our marine offerings within the Lynxis product marketplace, enabling all key stakeholders to simplify stowage planning, improve data visualization, and optimize vessel operations to reduce costly delays."

BAPLIE Viewer Online: The Leading Platform for Stowage Visualization

BAPLIE Viewer Online, TEDIVO's flagship product, simplifies the management and visualization of ship BAPLIE files, or 'bay plan' files, essential for container stowage planning. This secure web-based platform eliminates manual processes and software installations, providing real-time stowage data visualization for accuracy and efficiency. It has become the go-to solution for maritime professionals to ensure the timely processing of critical vessel data.

TEDIVO Vessel Designer & Library

TEDIVO's latest solution lets users create, edit, and share container vessel definitions in a modern cloud-based system. Vessel Designer supports multiple formats, including an open-source JSON format for seamless integration with systems like TOS and cranes. The Vessel Library is also integrated with BAPLIE Viewer Online for enhanced validation of BAPLIE files.

Mark Traynor, Founder of TEDIVO LLC, remarked:

"At TEDIVO, our goal has always been to simplify and enhance maritime operations. Joining Lynxis LLC allows us to expand the reach of our solutions and continue to innovate for the global shipping industry."

TEDIVO has been successfully providing solutions to the maritime industry since 2016 and has helped over 200 companies worldwide. TEDIVO's cutting-edge suite of products have transformed how maritime professionals navigate the complex and ever-changing world of vessel stowage operations.

About Lynxis LLC

Lynxis LLC is a tech-enabled solutions provider helping owners and operators of landside logistics facilities transform their operations from the ground up. By combining innovative technology, resilient infrastructure, and hands-on support, Lynxis sets a new standard for efficiency-taking accountability to orchestrate seamless, integrated solutions that empower customers to meet today's demands and prepare for future growth. Learn more at www.lynxis.com .

About TEDIVO LLC

TEDIVO LLC is a maritime technology company specializing in digital tools that optimize vessel and stowage planning. Its flagship product, BAPLIE Viewer Online, revolutionizes container vessel stowage, while TEDIVO's suite-including Vessel Designer, Vessel Library, and Vessel Definition-provides essential solutions for vessel layout design and data management. For detailed information, sign up for a free trial at www.tedivo.com and www.baplieviewer.com .

Contact Information

Source: Lynxis