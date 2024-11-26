Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
Peraso Inc.
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Participate at the Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 11

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, CAPELLEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO), ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the Benchmark Company's 13th Annual Discovery Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day.

The conference offers in-person meetings with dynamic publicly traded micro- and small-cap companies. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Peraso management, attendees should submit a request online via the link provided upon registration. To attend the conference, please register at: registration link

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Contact Information

Beverly Twing
Shelton IR
btwing@sheltongroup.com
972-239-5119

Jim Sullivan
Peraso Inc., CFO
jsullivan@perasoinc.com
408-410-3654

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
