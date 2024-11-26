Clean Energy Transition Inc. Announces Availability of Meeting Materials

Clean Energy Transition Inc. (TSXV:TRAN) ("transition.inc" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, form of proxy, and other proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of Common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, can be accessed under transition.inc's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca and through the Company's website at www.transition.inc.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. In doing so, Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting transition.inc's registrar and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), at 1-888-290-1175 (Toll-Free Canada & US), 1-587-885-0960 (Toll-Free International), or shareholders@odysseytrust.com.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary to obtain copies of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 Communications with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on December 17, 2024 or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

For any Shareholder questions on voting, please contact Odyssey by: (i) telephone at 1-888-290-1175 (Toll-Free Canada & US) or 1-587-885-0960 (Toll-Free International); (ii) email at shareholders@odysseytrust.com; or (iii) online at www.odysseytrust.com/contact.

About Clean Energy Transition Inc.

Transition.inc is focused on generating positive cash flow from the energy transition, across three areas. 1. Quartz: Advancing high-purity silica/quartz projects, including the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec, to produce silicon metal-vital for solar panels. The Snow White resource could potentially produce >69 GW of solar panels, ~10x Canada's current installed solar capacity. 2. Critical Minerals: Developing low-carbon production opportunities, starting with the Aurora Nickel Project near Timmins, Ontario, which has a historical resource of 10M indicated tonnes at 0.41% Ni-potentially enough nickel for >640K EVs, ~3.5x Canada's 2023 new Battery EV registrations. 3. New Ventures: opportunities across the rapidly evolving energy transition.

