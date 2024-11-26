Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A0RAG9 | ISIN: CA62948Q1072 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Berlin
03.07.24
08:08 Uhr
0,171 Euro
-0,009
-5,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Named Finalist for 26th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to announce that it has been named a finalist for the Energy Transition Award - Upstream category at the Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals value chain.

Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO of NXT, stated "We are deeply gratified that NXT Energy Solutions has been recognized as a finalist for the Energy Transition Award - Upstream category, especially having just been awarded "Best Exploration Technology" at the 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards."

Allison Sacco, Awards Executive Producer, S&P Global Commodity Insights, commented, "The Platts Global Energy Awards has a long history of honoring industry pioneers whose vision and dedication power the progress and innovation of tomorrow. We are delighted to celebrate those who illuminate the path to a more sustainable future and look forward to convening this remarkable group of participants in New York this December."

Winners will be announced the evening of December 12, 2024 at a black-tie gala in downtown Manhattan.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker

Investor Relations

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 264 7020

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
