Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to announce the discovery and results of several new veins from the summer/fall exploration program carried out at its 100% owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district in which more than nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres ("m") to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25 m, have been identified.

The Ootsa Target

The Ootsa target lies 700 m northeast of the Ted-Mint Vein System where exploration work undertaken previously in 2023 identified anomalous copper and silver values hosted in rhyolite. During 2024, a 100 m-long trench was excavated across the target zone. Bedrock samples hosted centimetre-scale quartz veins and stockworks contain primarily native copper, bornite and tetrahedrite. A total of 79 samples were collected and returned trace to 2.69% copper and from trace to 189 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver. Each stockwork zone is several metres wide and returned anomalous copper and silver mineralization. The Ootsa target has been traced for 1.2 km on surface and appears to be open along strike. Mapping of the Ootsa target area recorded additional zones of copper and/or silver mineralization at surface, including an exposed vein situated 160 m south of the Ootsa trench which returned 294 g/t silver and 1.24 g/t gold.

The Cardiff Vein

The Cardiff Vein lies 1.25 km east of the Ted-Mint Vein System in an area that is highly underexplored. A northwest to southeast trending alignment of outcropping quartz veining was mapped with a strike length of approximately 400 m. One outcrop of quartz vein hosted in rhyolite returned 71.30 g/t gold, 178 g/t silver and 0.1% copper. The Cardiff Vein remains open along strike.

The Cardiff Vein is hosted in the Jurassic Entiako Formation (as are the other major veins at 3Ts), but another vein sample taken from a quartz splay 90m east of the Cardiff Vein is hosted in vesicular basalts of the Jurassic Naglico Formation. This quartz sample returned 125 g/t silver and 0.4 g/t gold which is the first significant mineralization discovered in the Naglico Formation which could increase our future search area.

The Dixie Vein System

The Dixie Vein System is an evolving target located 365m east of the Tommy Vein System where metre-scaled veins have been observed amongst intense stockwork zones. This stockwork veining results in a more complex geological model and currently covers an area roughly 300m by 330m. A 2.2m wide vein sampled in 2022, returned 7.71 g/t gold and 61 g/t silver. A follow-up sample was taken 230 m southwest of the vein during the 2024 exploration program returned 5.23 g/t gold and 125 g/t silver.

The Daisy Vein

The Daisy vein is located 230 m east of the southern Ted-Mint Vein System which was initially identified through reviews of historical soil grids. The grids highlighted a parallel silver-in-soil anomaly east of the Ted-Mint Vein System, with one quartz vein within silicified rhyolite returning 4.82 g/t gold and 6 g/t silver. The soil anomaly strikes north-south for 565 m and remains open along strike.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company commented "We are very pleased with the results of the summer/fall exploration program where a number of new veins have been identified, and will be tested during the current drill campaign."

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

