Milestone marks an increase of 65% since quarter-end and 110% year to date

Client assets staked on the platforms surpassed $120M, an increase of 165% YTD

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ("WonderFi" or the "Company"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, is pleased to announce that its Bitbuy and Coinsquare crypto trading platforms have achieved a new record in client assets under custody, surpassing the $2.1 billion mark, as at market close on November 25, 2024.

The significant milestone was reached amidst an increasingly optimistic global sentiment for digital assets and marks an increase of over 65 percent since the end of the third quarter and a 110 percent increase as compared to year-end 2023. Client cash balances have also increased 66 percent since quarter-end, representing a meaningful surge in client deposits.

The total value of assets staked on the platforms now exceeds $120 million, an increase of 165 percent year-to-date, including a 50 percent surge since quarter-end.

WonderFi's flagship Bitbuy and Coinsquare crypto trading platforms have continued to reach new heights in recent weeks, with the two Canadian market leaders marking upswings in revenue, client registrations and assets under custody, as investors continue to react to the sector's positive momentum and increasing acceptance as a long-term asset class.

"We're extremely pleased with the new market confidence demonstrated by investors," said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi. "Consumers have long been optimistic about the value in the industry and their confidence has now been bolstered through the recent moves by multiple global jurisdictions and institutional-level investors to treat digital assets as a viable long-term investment option."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi operates the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi

