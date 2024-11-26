Storykit: Preem leads with groundbreaking press release-to-video automation technology

Imagine receiving high-quality, on-brand videos made from your content straight to your inbox, ready to publish instantly. This level of automation is made possible with Storykit's new video feature, Feeds. "It saves a huge amount of time," says Mattias Holmqvist, Head of Media Relations at Preem - the first company to implement the feature.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storykit , the leading video automation platform, launches Feeds - a feature that enables customers to subscribe to videos automatically created from their content. Preem , Sweden's largest fuel company, is the first to adopt Feeds, receiving videos automatically each time they publish a press release.

Video is an essential part of Preem's digital strategy, says Mattias Holmqvist, Head of Media Relations at Preem:

Video is crucial in all digital communication; it packages complex information into accessible content. It's increasingly important for us to build engagement, and I want to ensure we have the best tools to accomplish that. When it comes to video, Storykit is an essential part of this.

With Storykit Feeds, Preem streamlines its video production and saves valuable time.

When we publish a press release on our PR platform, it also feeds into Storykit, which delivers ready-to-go video suggestions. We don't have to struggle to come up with new video ideas - the platform gives us fresh perspectives, Holmqvist describes.

Storykit allows Preem to set up its own graphic profile, select image and video libraries, and specify output formats, ensuring high-quality results.

The videos align with our strict quality standards, and we can either use the videos as they are, or make the adjustments we need.

As an innovative company, Preem sees great potential in automating video production.

Preem takes pride in breaking new ground, not only in renewable fuels but also in how we engage audiences. With Storykit, we can highlight our transition in ways that resonate across digital platforms.

For Storykit, this release is another step forward in helping organizations tell their stories with video.

With Storykit Feeds, you can truly put your video creation on autopilot. For Preem, we've set this up for press releases, but we can do this for any consistent content feed, so the possibilities are endless, says Peder Bonnier, CEO and founder of Storykit.

