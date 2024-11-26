SH Hotels & Resorts: Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley Now Accepting Reservations

A creative, playful getaway in America's tech capital

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embrace a world where carefree vibes meet tech innovation. The fun and nostalgic Treehouse Hotels is excited to announce that its newest property, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley, is now accepting reservations as of March 1, 2025. Treehouse Hotels is the creation of hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which owns and operates Treehouse Hotels, 1 Hotels, and Baccarat Hotels.

Just like magical treehouses, Treehouse properties offer a welcoming, laid-back experience crafted for discovery and good times. The first Treehouse opened its doors in London's stylish Marylebone district to much fanfare in 2019 and has since earned numerous awards for its distinctive blend of quirky charm and creativity. Another highly anticipated outpost is slated to open in Manchester, England in 2025, bringing Treehouse's signature playful spirit to one of the U.K.'s most vibrant cities. Now with Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, California-the first U.S. location-the brand is set to make waves in America's tech capital.

"Treehouse Hotels are about remembering your special refuge, your "treehouse," real or imaginary! You brought your best friends and new friends to your playground, finding beauty in broken toys, playing games mindlessly, with boundless enthusiasm, acting out your dreams, and escaping the noise of the world outside," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "That is our Treehouse Hotel brand DNA. Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley brings that vision to life in the heart of the tech world, creating a space where innovation and imagination run free. It's a place where guests can unwind, recharge, and rediscover their sense of adventure."

"At Treehouse, we're all about breaking the mold and inviting our guests to do the same," says Raul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley offers an inspiring campus with so many different and unique experiences. Whether visiting with friends and family or for a corporate retreat, you can ride bikes under the trees, get fit, hide out by a firepit, enjoy vibrant food & beverage offerings, or simply explore and uncover something new around every corner."

Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is located in Sunnyvale, California, a fertile place named for its endless sunshine. This city was once covered in vast apricot orchards, fields of grapes, fig trees, and wild pastures. To honor these agricultural roots, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley's grounds have been planted with hundreds of native oaks, redwoods, and fruit trees, alongside more than 20,000 plants. The lush landscape not only nods to the area's history, it enhances biodiversity, creating a welcoming, nature-filled retreat.

Sunnyvale is also known as the birthplace of Atari, where the gaming world was forever changed, along with countless other tech innovations-so it's no surprise the hotel design is also trailblazing, blending nostalgic touches with imaginative features. The moment you step into the Arrival Pavilion, you're greeted by a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, setting the tone for the fun that lies ahead. Signature Treehouse details include pool furniture made from salvaged tree trunks, bringing a rustic feel to the outdoor spaces.

With 111 thoughtfully and playfully curated rooms-and plans to expand to 254-the hotel combines cozy natural materials, artisan-crafted furniture, and little surprises like embroidered Coral & Tusk pillows. These spaces are perfect for explorers and daydreamers alike. Treehouse Silicon Valley is set to shake up the local dining scene with Valley Goat, a destination restaurant led by Stephanie Izard, a James Beard Award-winning chef and the first woman to win Top Chef. The seasonally rotating menu will feature globally inspired, shareable plates that highlight the bounty of Northern California, with bold flavors crafted from fresh, local ingredients-great for family-style meals or casual bites with friends over cocktails. For a more chilled-out vibe, the Beer Garden offers more than 30 craft beers, artisanal cocktails, and biodynamic wines, making it the perfect spot to unwind under the stars.

With Treehouse as your home base, you've got Silicon Valley at your fingertips-from attractions like the nearby Intel Museum to the headquarters of major tech firms. Looking to explore? Grab one of the hotel's complimentary bikes and ride along Sunnyvale's scenic paths, meander through pretty Baylands Park, or head to Murphy Avenue in the buzzing downtown. In the mood to stay put? Take a dip in the outdoor heated pool surrounded by a canopy of trees, challenge friends to lawn games by the Beer Garden truck (cornhole, anyone?), or relax by the firepits.

With over 7,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event spaces, Treehouse Silicon Valley is also an ideal venue for gatherings of all sizes. From brainstorming sessions in the Marigold Boardroom to tech summits in The Vale to grand celebrations in The Barn, the hotel invites groups to collaborate and celebrate in an inspiring setting.

With its unique combination of Silicon Valley tech history, unexpected design, and natural surroundings, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley is poised to become a hub for all kinds of creative minds seeking a one-of-a-kind escape. For reservations, visit treehousehotels.com/silicon-valley.

About Treehouse Hotels

Barry Sternlicht, the visionary behind Baccarat and 1 Hotels and Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm, has reinvented the hotel experience with his newest brand venture, Treehouse Hotels. At Treehouse, every detail is imagined through a carefree, nostalgic lens and balanced with a distinctly modern sensibility. With attentive service, locally inspired fun amenities, thoughtful programming, and several food & beverage offerings, Treehouse Hotels are about playfulness and freedom. The first of the brand's portfolio, Treehouse Hotel London opened in November 2019 with 95 rooms, including 15 suites, with treehouse-inspired interiors and cushioned window seats to enjoy striking city views. SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, has announced that it will open its award-winning Treehouse Hotel in Manchester, the brand's second U.K. location; Silicon Valley; Brickell (Miami); Riyadh; and Adelaide (Australia). For more information, treehousehotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property, and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle, Tokyo, and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh, Brickell (Miami), and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Silicon Valley, Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, shhotelsandresorts.com.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have 5,000+ employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $80 billion of capital, and currently has ~$115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 33 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

