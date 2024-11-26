Wilmington, Delaware and Wan Chai, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - QGP, a leading link-building provider committed to helping businesses improve their online presence, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary SEO Academy.

The training program is led by online entrepreneur, SEO expert, and trainer Greg Morrison, who brings over 15 years of experience in the SEO industry to the table.

Widely recognized for his successful SEO programs, such as OMG (the original One Man Gang), Traffic Tsunami, Fusion, Traffic Hacks, Forge, and Accelerator, Morrison brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record to the Academy.

The SEO Academy is designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of search engines, equipping them with the skills, strategies, and tools needed to improve their online visibility.

The complimentary courses include a range of helpful, easy-to-follow SEO advice on what actually works in today's SEO landscape, including:

Domain analysis

Backlink evaluation

Website health

"The SEO Academy represents the culmination of years of dedicated expertise and a deep passion for empowering others through SEO education. Our mission is to deliver unmatched value to those striving to master the complexities of digital marketing and achieve meaningful success online," said QGP founder and CEO Kosta Hristov.

Businesses can join the academy and start learning here.

About QGP:

QGP is a leading link-building and SEO strategy consulting provider specializing in white hat link-building through guest posts, niche edicts, and homepage link strategies. With the expertise to build effective, healthy SEO campaigns, its platform has become the go-to link-building provider for various highly successful SEO training programs.

