Jiva Technologies Partners with We Got Groceries to Launch and Market an Online Grocery Platform for Health and Wellness Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiva Technologies (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, is excited to announce the launch of wegotgroceries.com as part of a joint venture with We Got Groceries. Now that the website is live, JIVA will focus on marketing this highly curated online grocery store, which specializes in health and wellness products.

The newly launched platform seamlessly integrates with distribution centers across the USA to ensure quick and efficient delivery of shelf-stable, refrigerated, and frozen goods. Net profits from all online sales will be shared equally, with a 50/50 split between the companies.

We Got Groceries aims to capture a share of the USD 554.04 billion global health and wellness food market* by making these products more accessible to consumers across the U.S. With the support of JIVA Technologies' advanced tech stack and proven expertise in building successful marketplaces, the joint venture is well-positioned to leverage high-ranking, broad keyword terms in SEO to drive traffic and sales.

This partnership aligns with PlantX's continued mission to expand its plant-forward wellness offerings while tapping into the rapidly growing health and supplement sectors.

*https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health-and-wellness-food-market?srsltid=AfmBOoodIyAhntErK9vNftUobyiTu1pTfxqIbiFI8qYcH-2hTAEZQ1c0

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

About We Got Groceries

We Got Groceries is an online grocery platform offering thousands of wellness-focused food products and supplements, all shipped from multiple distribution hubs for fast and secure delivery to customers' doorsteps. Leveraging years of experience in the online grocery space, the platform makes healthier, better-for-you products accessible to everyone-not just those in larger cities with access to stores that have extensive wellness sections. Using AI to optimize order processing and personalize the shopping experience, We Got Groceries is redefining the way people shop for wellness products online.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the success of the joint venture with wegotgroceries.com, the availability of Future Farm products, Jiva's promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicableherein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554030/5047727/Jiva_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jiva-technologies-partners-with-we-got-groceries-to-launch-and-market-an-online-grocery-platform-for-health-and-wellness-products-302316052.html