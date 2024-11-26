LQR House Inc. Elevates SWOL Tequila With Sleek New Bottle Design and Exclusive Golden Ticket Campaign

5 Lucky Winners Will Embark on a Tequila Journey to Mexico's Heartland

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is proud to unveil a sleek, newly designed bottle for its SWOL Tequila brand. Alongside this launch, LQR House is introducing its first ever Golden Ticket campaign that offers 5 lucky winners the chance to visit Guadalajara and Tequila, Mexico, to experience firsthand the production process and vibrant culture behind SWOL.

The redesigned SWOL Tequila bottle, crafted with a unique new glass shape, embodies elegance and premium appeal, making it a standout in the competitive tequila market. The design upgrade reflects LQR House's dedication to delivering products that not only taste exceptional but also offer a visually striking and memorable experience.

As part of the latest batch, SWOL Tequila bottles will feature its signature peelable label patch that can be sewn onto clothing or accessories, creating a lasting brand impression. Five of these bottles will include a special golden sticker hidden beneath the patch, granting winners an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the origins of tequila.

"Everyone knows the story of Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket-it's something that has always inspired me personally," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "To create our own version of that magic with SWOL Tequila is incredibly exciting. We want our customers to connect with the soul of tequila, and there's no better way than by bringing them directly to where it's made. This experience is about sharing the culture, craftsmanship, and passion that goes into every bottle of SWOL."

The winners will enjoy an all-expenses-paid journey to Guadalajara and Tequila, Mexico, where they will visit the distillery that produces SWOL Tequila. This exclusive experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artisanal production process, guided by industry experts who craft the brand's exceptional premium tequila.

LQR House is leveraging its vast influencer network to amplify the Golden Ticket campaign and ensure maximum engagement. With the redesigned bottle and this compelling holiday initiative, the Company is confident that the entire batch of 10,000 bottles will sell out during the season.

"This new bottle is a game-changer for SWOL," added Dollinger. "It reflects everything we stand for-craftsmanship, innovation, and an unmatched customer experience. With the Golden Ticket campaign, we're not just selling tequila; we're creating a story, a community, and a lifelong memory for our customers. We're thrilled to share this next chapter of SWOL Tequila with the world."

For more information on the Golden Ticket campaign and to experience SWOL Tequila, visit: https://cwspirits.com/products/swol-anejo-tequila-limited-release and pre-order to enter the giveaway.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About SWOL Tequila

SWOL Tequila was born out of a deep passion for Tequila's unique ability to bring people together. Created by two friends on a mission to develop the smoothest Tequila, SWOL combines traditional craftsmanship with a commitment to quality. After journeying to Mexico, the founders partnered with local experts to learn the art of cultivating premium agave and producing authentic Tequila. SWOL's debut campaign, MysteryTequila put together by LQR House, saw a successful presale of its first 10,000-bottle batch over a single weekend. Today, SWOL offers three original varieties-SWOL Añejo, SWOL Peach, and SWOL Cristalino-each crafted to create memorable moments and available on CWSpirits.com.

