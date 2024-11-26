Huntington Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - COR Surf, a leading manufacturer of outdoor and travel gear, today announced the release of its upgraded Island Hopper 2.0 Carry-On Travel Backpack, featuring significant improvements in design, durability, and functionality. The new model comes in two sizes - 34L and 28L - and includes a YKK S-Clip.

"The Island Hopper 2.0 represents our commitment to continuous innovation in travel gear," said Andy Gossett, CEO and founder of COR Surf. "We've taken everything our customers loved about the original model and enhanced it with features that make travel even more seamless and comfortable."

Key Upgrades and Features:

The 34L version introduces a hide-away waist belt system, while both models feature a new water-resistant front access zipper for quick retrieval of essential items. The backpack's exterior now utilizes advanced waterproof ripstop material, making it both stronger and lighter than its predecessor. The 34L version weighs 2.5 lbs and the 28L version weighs 2.0 lbs.

Additional enhancements include:

Redesigned ergonomic shoulder straps

Enhanced laptop sleeve cushioning

Expanded water bottle holder (up to 34 oz)

New gear loops for external attachments

Two concealed back-panel pockets for travel documents

Luggage-style opening for easy packing

"We've focused on creating a product that meets the demands of modern travelers while maintaining our commitment to durability and functionality," added Gossett. "The Island Hopper 2.0 is designed to withstand the rigors of frequent travel while providing exceptional organization and accessibility."

Both versions are carry-on compliant, with the 34L measuring 19.15" x 11.25" x 9.75" and the 28L at 19" x 11" x 9.25", ensuring they fit under most standard airline seats.

About COR Surf:

Founded in 2003 in Huntington Beach, California, COR Surf specializes in designing innovative, sustainably sourced outdoor sports equipment and travel gear. The company serves various outdoor enthusiasts, including surfers, paddleboarders, travelers, and action sports enthusiasts.

