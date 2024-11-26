Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce results from the recent Wishbone Project sampling program completed by Dr. Thomas Hawkins and the Origen field team.

Result Highlights

165 g/t gold sampled along the eastern edge of the Central Glacier.

Soil sampling has further extended the gold anomaly south of the Windy showing by 200 meters to the south and west.

The newly expanded gold anomaly has never been drilled nor trenched and is a priority target for Origen during the 2025 season.

Figure 1 - Map highlighting mineralized corridor of all samples collected to date that contain >1 ppm gold1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/231389_5c51ac9ec42b7aaf_001full.jpg

Mapping and boulder sampling along the newly exposed 'Lake' showing on the eastern edge of the highly prospective Central Glacier has once again returned high grade gold in boulders and outcrop with a boulder sample returning 164.7 ppm gold1. Of the 37 samples collected, 11 returned greater than 1 ppm gold and 26 greater than 0.1 ppm gold. A boulder containing Chalcopyrite returning 14.6% Copper1 was found along the southern edge of the glacier close to where Origen Geologists found 203 ppm gold in a rounded boulder1 of float last year. Two additional samples returned 6.5 ppm and 5.7 ppm gold and were collected from veins near the eastern edge of the Central Glacier and trend under the ice1.

South Windy Soil Sampling

209 soil and talus samples were collected south of the Windy target area and a remarkably broad, anomalous gold in soil/talus anomaly was outlined and now extends greater than 1.5 kilometres over the eastward facing slope of the valley. Samples returned <0.05 to 1.18 ppm gold with the highest sample results being close to where previous samples had returned in excess of several ppm gold in soil/talus fines. This area is high priority for further exploration to zero in on the source of the gold anomaly.

Figure 2 - Map showing the location of gold results of soil/talus sampling in 2024 and prior soil results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/231389_5c51ac9ec42b7aaf_010full.jpg

"Given the remarkable grades of gold that have been exposed by recent years of ice melt on the south and eastern flanks of the Central Glacier, we are confident that we are close to the bedrock source of these high-grade rock samples. 2025 is poised to be an exciting field season at Wishbone with these new results painting a picture of a very prospective corridor that deserves a robust field program next season," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Wishbone is 100% owned by Origen and is located in the prolific Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia, adjacent to the Galore Creek2 project jointly owned by Teck Resources and Newmont Gold. Covering 3,941 hectares, Wishbone has 11 target areas covering significantly high-grade gold-silver quartz-carbonate as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide style mineralization including the newly exposed Lake showing discovered in August of this year. Several boulders have been found at the base of the rapidly retreating Central Glacier with values exceeding 90 ppm gold and one returning 202.6 ppm gold1. Origen will be using geophysics and mapping to pinpoint a likely hard rock source of these high-grade boulders.

Figure 3 - Photograph from August 2023 of the Central Glacier on the Wishbone Property showing How Glacial Ice has Receded 1.2 km up the Valley from 1990 Levels.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/231389_5c51ac9ec42b7aaf_011full.jpg

Origen fieldwork followed industry standard practices. Rock samples were collected by Geologists and placed into clear poly bags and labelled. Soil samples were collected into polythene bags with the B horizon targeted at a depth of 40-70 cm where available. In places where the B horizon was poorly developed, A horizon was collected and in locations where there was little soil development talus fines were collected. All samples were transported directly from the property and stored securely in camp. Samples were analysed by MSALABS of Langley B.C., a certified analytical laboratory (ISO 9001 and ISO 17025) with experience in the chemical analysis of geological materials.

Rock Samples

Samples were prepared using CRU-CPA (dry entire sample, crush up to 1 kg to 70% -2mm, split 500g) and PRP-910 (dry, crush 1kg to 2mm, split 250g & pulverize to 85% -75µm). Rock samples that contained >500g of material were analysed for gold by CPA-Au1 which is a gamma ray analysis for gold by photon assay Instrument. Rocks containing <500g of material were analysed for gold by FAS-121, a 50g fire assay with a AA finish and IMS-230 (0.25g 4-acid digestion, ICP-MS finish (ultratrace) 48 elements). Sample WB-TH-R-010 that contained gold above the limit of 10 ppm was analysed by FAS-425 Au (Fire Assay, 50g fusion, Gravimetric finish).

Soil Samples

Soil samples were prepared, dried, screened to 80 mesh and the plus fraction discard (PRP-757). Ultra trace levels of samples were analysed for 51 elements with a 3:1 Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES/MS finish. Some samples that did not meet the minimum aliquot size requirement for IMS-132 were analyzed using IMS-131 & IMS-130 and results reported by this method instead.

1Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

2 Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo. (#39892), a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231389

SOURCE: Origen Resources Inc.