26.11.2024
Mindshare Collaborative: Dr. Robert Whitfield Gets the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit 'Must-See Content Creator' Award

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / A plastic surgeon for over 25 years and board-certified for over 16 years, Dr. Robert Whitfield specializes in Breast Implant Illness (BII), breast implant removal surgery and advanced cosmetic procedures such as his "No-Cut" Facelift.

In addition to his exceptional work as a surgeon, Dr. Rob is a sought-after provider for his Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program (SHARP). The protocols of SHARP help to reduce systemic inflammation and assist patients who are both preparing for or recovering from surgical procedures.

An inspiring teacher, Dr. Whitfield uses his online platforms, most notably YouTube, to educate women on the symptoms of Breast Implant Illness (BII), as well as the holistic approaches to recovering from BII. Now reaching over 1 million subscribers, Dr. Whitfield has changed the landscape of BII.

Breast implant illness (BII) affects everyone differently. Symptoms and signs of breast implant illness can include: chronic fatigue, anxiety and / or depression, weight gain, joint and muscle pain, memory and concentration problems, breathing problems, sleep disturbance, rashes and other skin problems, dry mouth and dry eyes, headaches, hair loss, GI problems.

BII can affect people with any type of breast implant, including silicone gel-filled, saline-filled, smooth surface, textured surface, round, or teardrop-shaped.

BII can also develop whether implants have ruptured or stayed intact, and symptoms can appear any time after implant surgery - some people start to develop breast implant illness symptoms immediately, while others develop them years later.

Dr. Whitfield's skills dovetail into a perfect balance of art and science and provide hope to scores of women looking to age gracefully or restore their health after BII.

The "Must-See Content Creator" Award was presented at the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This annual gathering of health practitioners, health business leaders and authorities in health and wellness was founded by JJ Virgin, triple-board certified health expert, Fitness Hall of Famer, and 4x New York Times best-selling author.

The Mindshare Collaborative Community recognizes members' dedication to exceptional outcomes in the realm of health and wellness.

Dr. Whitfield's honor, as the recipient of this award, serves as a powerful statement for his unwavering devotion to women's health and the elevation of functional medicine as a tool to turn the tide of Breast Implant Illness (BII).

For information on the Mindshare Leadership Summit, visit: https://mindsharecollaborative.com/summit

For media inquiries or additional information about the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award, please contact: support@mindsharesummit.com

About Mindshare Collaborative Community

The Mindshare Collaborative Community is a powerful network of health business owners and health and wellness leaders, dedicated to growing their impact to support a collective goal of transforming the health of one billion people. Each year, the Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award is granted to a distinguished individual who has made a profound, lasting impact on the health and wellness industry.

Contact Information

Mindshare Collaborative
marketing@mindsharesummit.com
(858)376-7187

.

Source: Mindshare Collaborative

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
