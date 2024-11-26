Skyway, in Collaboration With Bluenest by Globalvia and UrbanLink, Partner to Build Advanced Air Mobility Vertiport Network Across South and Central Florida

Key Development Hubs in Miami and Orlando to Lead the Future of Regional Air Mobility

Following the announcement of our nationwide partnership, Skyway, a leader in vertiport operations, and UrbanLink Air Mobility, a pioneering independent eVTOL operator and leader in sustainable transportation, are excited to announce the selection of Central and South Florida as locations for the development of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vertiports, with commercial operations slated to commence in late 2026. With major hubs in Miami and Orlando, this network will transform regional travel, offering fast, sustainable mobility options while enabling economic growth.

The new network will feature state-of-the-art vertiports tailored for diverse eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, fostering rapid, sustainable connections between key destinations across Florida. In addition to these vertiports, dedicated routes will link major hubs and popular regional locations, ensuring seamless, efficient travel. These hubs will enhance mobility, fuel economic growth, and improve accessibility for residents and visitors throughout the state.

"Our partnership with UrbanLink and Bluenest by Globalvia is a pivotal step toward realizing the vision of Advanced Air Mobility in Florida," noted Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO. "Together, we're committed to creating a sustainable, efficient transportation network that delivers far-reaching economic and social benefits. This network will reduce travel time, improve air quality, and foster new economic opportunities for communities in Miami, Orlando, and beyond."

Alongside its partnership with UrbanLink, Skyway has secured Bluenest by Globalvia as a development partner to deploy the AAM network. This investment accelerates the establishment of AAM infrastructure, aiming to launch commercial operations by late 2026 and bringing the promise of new transportation options for Florida's residents and visitors.

"Bluenest by Globalvia is delighted to promote and support the deployment of AAM in U.S. locations together with our strategic partners," highlighted Jose Ignacio Rodríguez, Managing Director of Bluenest by Globalvia. "We're convinced this is a key step in deploying new mobility across South and Central Florida."

"We're very pleased to be working with Skyway and Bluenest by Globalvia to develop a system of vertiports in Florida to meet our requirements for a network of destinations and routes for our eVTOL aircraft," Ed Wegel, Chairman and founder of UrbanLink, added. "Skyway has proven to be a leader in the design and engineering of vertiports along with air traffic management and navigation. This partnership will accelerate the corporate development of Urbanlink as we prepare for entry into service in the second half of 2026."

About UrbanLink:

UrbanLink, based in South Florida, is transforming urban transportation through sustainable mobility solutions by air and sea. Led by aviation veteran Ed Wegel, it aims to be the first U.S. airline to integrate all-electric eVTOL aircraft into its fleet. Learn more at flyurbanlink.com.

About Skyway:

California-based, Skyway specializes in vertiport operations, offering essential services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and developers. Skyway collaborates with airspace regulators and tech providers and delivers Vertiport Air Traffic Management, Air Traffic Navigation, and unmanned aircraft mission planning.

View original press release on newswire.com.

Source: Skyway