Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skyway, in Collaboration With Bluenest by Globalvia and UrbanLink, Partner to Build Advanced Air Mobility Vertiport Network Across South and Central Florida

Finanznachrichten News

Key Development Hubs in Miami and Orlando to Lead the Future of Regional Air Mobility

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Following the announcement of our nationwide partnership, Skyway, a leader in vertiport operations, and UrbanLink Air Mobility, a pioneering independent eVTOL operator and leader in sustainable transportation, are excited to announce the selection of Central and South Florida as locations for the development of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vertiports, with commercial operations slated to commence in late 2026. With major hubs in Miami and Orlando, this network will transform regional travel, offering fast, sustainable mobility options while enabling economic growth.

The new network will feature state-of-the-art vertiports tailored for diverse eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, fostering rapid, sustainable connections between key destinations across Florida. In addition to these vertiports, dedicated routes will link major hubs and popular regional locations, ensuring seamless, efficient travel. These hubs will enhance mobility, fuel economic growth, and improve accessibility for residents and visitors throughout the state.

"Our partnership with UrbanLink and Bluenest by Globalvia is a pivotal step toward realizing the vision of Advanced Air Mobility in Florida," noted Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO. "Together, we're committed to creating a sustainable, efficient transportation network that delivers far-reaching economic and social benefits. This network will reduce travel time, improve air quality, and foster new economic opportunities for communities in Miami, Orlando, and beyond."

Alongside its partnership with UrbanLink, Skyway has secured Bluenest by Globalvia as a development partner to deploy the AAM network. This investment accelerates the establishment of AAM infrastructure, aiming to launch commercial operations by late 2026 and bringing the promise of new transportation options for Florida's residents and visitors.

"Bluenest by Globalvia is delighted to promote and support the deployment of AAM in U.S. locations together with our strategic partners," highlighted Jose Ignacio Rodríguez, Managing Director of Bluenest by Globalvia. "We're convinced this is a key step in deploying new mobility across South and Central Florida."

"We're very pleased to be working with Skyway and Bluenest by Globalvia to develop a system of vertiports in Florida to meet our requirements for a network of destinations and routes for our eVTOL aircraft," Ed Wegel, Chairman and founder of UrbanLink, added. "Skyway has proven to be a leader in the design and engineering of vertiports along with air traffic management and navigation. This partnership will accelerate the corporate development of Urbanlink as we prepare for entry into service in the second half of 2026."

About UrbanLink:

UrbanLink, based in South Florida, is transforming urban transportation through sustainable mobility solutions by air and sea. Led by aviation veteran Ed Wegel, it aims to be the first U.S. airline to integrate all-electric eVTOL aircraft into its fleet. Learn more at flyurbanlink.com.

About Skyway:

California-based, Skyway specializes in vertiport operations, offering essential services to airline operators, eVTOL manufacturers, and developers. Skyway collaborates with airspace regulators and tech providers and delivers Vertiport Air Traffic Management, Air Traffic Navigation, and unmanned aircraft mission planning.

View original press release on newswire.com.

Contact Information

Whitney Harris
Marketing Director
whitney@goskyway.com

.

Source: Skyway

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.