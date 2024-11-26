BluWave-ai Completes Canada's First AI-Driven, Multiple EV OEM Demand Response Events to Support Electrical System at Hydro Ottawa

EV Everywhere Intelligently Manages City-Wide Pool of Managed EV Charging to Support Grid at Local Level While Improving Uptake of Renewables at System Level Using Multi-OEM EV Open Platform

November 26, 2024 / BluWave-ai announced today the company completed Canada's first AI-Driven demand response events using a managed pool of connected electric vehicles charging in the utility grid during Q3 2024. This milestone was achieved using BluWave-ai EV EverywhereTM deployed at Hydro Ottawa, first announced in April 2022.

Subscribed EV owners in the city of Ottawa actively participated in multiple weekly demand response events by opting in for their vehicles to automatically respond to these requests. These requests to adjust charging at certain periods, were determined by grid-aware AI models as best to support the grid while maximizing the uptake of renewable energy, supporting the Ontario bulk system. Over this period, BluWave-ai tallied an average 13.73% of the pool of vehicles connected to the EV Everywhere platform with Hydro Ottawa accounts actively participating, allowing their active vehicle charging sessions to be paused to assist the grid.

BluWave-ai's EV Everywhere, built on a portfolio of granted and pending patents, manages EV charging to mitigate congestion by proactively load-shaping at the substation (neighbourhood) level and transformer (street) level. The platform also allows system operators to onboard more renewable energy, by matching EV charging demand to fluctuating renewable sources, such as wind and solar energy. The platform provides utilities the ability to predict system loads and EV loads, and better plan capacity upgrades across their networks, mitigating capital expenditures to strengthen their distribution systems, meeting the growing energy needs of consumers.

In recent years, the demand on North American grids has been fairly level with conservation measures coming into effect while demand from electrification started to grow. Over the next 10 years this picture is expected to change quickly, as there are greater demands for electrification of the transport and energy sector, driven by climate change risks and government incentives to tackle carbon emissions. For example. the United States Energy Department estimates that total investments for grid modernization in their country alone require from $350-500 billion. A report by the Brattle Group estimates that for the next 10 years the additional investment to support a high electrification scenario will amount to $160 billion.

BluWave-ai provides an open platform compatible with a wide range of top automotive brands - over 100 EV models from OEMs including Tesla, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, Ford, Chrysler, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, depending on the region - and OCPP compliant chargers.

EV Everywhere uses the patent-pending BluScoreTM, an AI-generated metric that represents the best time to charge an EV at a particular location. The predicted value in Ottawa for EV subscribers uses data from the Ontario electricity system (IESO) and other sources to forecast the renewable energy mix, demand, costs, and local strain on the grid. EV Everywhere creates recommended demand response events coordinated with the distribution utility, Hydro Ottawa, using BluScore and predicted, available and connected chargers to control and shift charging demand.

By 2030, 1.7M passenger EVs are forecasted to be on the road in Ontario. If 10% of these EVs were available for demand response, that would represent over 2GW of capacity in the province, comparable to the planned BESS capacity of 2.9 GW in that timeframe, for no utility hardware capital outlay.

"The rapidly growing number of EVs represents a large storage capacity if intelligently managed to shift energy demand to better match solar and wind to consumers' peak load," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai. "Consider the capacity for 100 000 available EVs charging at an average 7kW each provides an equivalent 700MW of capacity which could be used for demand response. By building the blocks needed we are able to use EVs as a pool to proactively offtake renewable energy from the grid, and also work with users who agree to turn off vehicles during localized grid congestion events, while meeting user energy needs on departure with automated intelligence."

"Platforms like BluWave-ai's EV Everywhere are essential for evolving the way we manage our electricity grid," said Guillaume Paradis, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. "By enabling large numbers of electric vehicles to respond dynamically to grid conditions, we create virtual storage capacity that enhances grid flexibility and supports the integration of distributed energy resources. This successful pilot showcases the potential of AI to improve grid reliability and offer tangible benefits to our customers. By seamlessly integrating EVs into the grid, we can enhance the efficiency of our operations while providing customers with greater control over their energy consumption and contributing to a cleaner energy future."

For EV users the EV Everywhere app is available for download. For more information on EV Everywhere contact BluWave-ai (info@BluWave-ai.com). For information on the Hydro Ottawa EV Everywhere Program click here.

