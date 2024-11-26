Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DU6N | ISIN: IT0005274094 | Ticker-Symbol: 761
Frankfurt
26.11.24
14:45 Uhr
54,70 Euro
+0,10
+0,18 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMANUTRA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMANUTRA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR SIDERAL PRODUCTS SIGNED IN CANADA

Finanznachrichten News

The contract signed with Sigma Lifesciences consolidates the presence of the Italian company in North America, where its subsidiary PharmaNutra USA Corp. is already active

PISA, Italy, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialized in nutritional supplements based on minerals and medical devices for muscles and joints, announces the closing of a new significant international distribution agreement.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. Logo

The contract has been signed with the Canadian pharmaceutical company Sigma Lifesciences, which is active in the production and distribution of health products, for the sale of four products in Canada, adding to the over 80 countries where the company founded in 2003 by Andrea and Roberto Lacorte is already present.

Specifically, Sigma Lifesciences will handle the distribution in Canada of SiderAL® Forte, SiderAL® Folic, and SiderAL® Drops, dietary supplements based on Sucrosomial® Iron, developed using the patented Sucrosomial® Technology, an innovative delivery system that protects the molecules of micronutrients like iron, enhancing absorption and improving tolerability.

As part of the marketing plan for SiderAL® products, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025 with the launch of SiderAL® Forte, SiderAL® Folic, and SiderAL® Drops,a training session for the Sigma Lifesciences team was held last week in Toronto, conducted by the Scientific and Commercial Management of PharmaNutra. During this event, one Focus Groups took place with more than thirty Canadian pharmacists and doctors from various therapeutic areas - Gynecology, Hematology, Internal Medicine and Oncology - aimed at developing the knowledge of Sucrosomial® Technology and understanding the specific needs of the local market.

In addition to the three SiderAL® products - leaders in the market for oral iron products in many countries - Ultramag®, a dietary supplement based on Sucrosomial® Magnesium, will also be part of Sigma Lifesciences' product portfolio.

Either Ultramag® and the SiderAL® products - Forte, Folic, and Drops - have received official registration from Health Canada for commercialization in the country.

Carlo Volpi, COO of PharmaNutra S.p.A., states: "The agreement with Sigma Lifesciences is very important from several perspectives, starting with the fact that with Canada we complete our presence in North America. We are talking about a market with considerable potential, so we are truly confident about the impact that our products, based on innovative patented technologies, can have in the region. The contribution of our partner, Sigma Lifesciences, a renowned and relevant player, will play a crucial role in the development of our business in Canada".

CONTACT:
Investor Relations Pharmanutra , 050 7846500, investorrelation@pharmanutra.it
Emanuel Richelmy, Pharmanutra, +39 391 7310645, emrichel@gmail.com
Cristina Tronconi, +39 346 0477901, ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com
Matteo Russo, +39 347 9834881, mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396011/PharmaNutra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmanutra-spa-distribution-agreement-for-sideral-products-signed-in-canada-302315295.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.