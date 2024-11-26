Pigna USA: Iconic Brand Pigna Supports New Yorks's Top Art Schools

Introducing The Pigna Design Experience at Parsons and Pratt

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / In line with its commitment to support New York City's art community, the iconic Italian stationery brand Pigna is launching a design contest for students from two of the city's leading art institutions, Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute. The winning design from each school will be featured on the cover of a PdiPigna notebook, produced and distributed globally.

This opportunity not only provides students with financial support and exceptional international exposure, but also connects them to a brand with a legacy of tradition, artistry, and excellence. Since 1839, Pigna remains dedicated to setting industry standards and empowering the next generation of creative talent.

Sever García, General Manager for North America with Pigna, stated: "For the iconic Italian company Pigna, a notebook has a special meaning for any creative mind. This is why we developed the PdiPigna collection, created and used by artists. Collaborating with Parsons and Pratt comes as a natural partnership between institutions that seek to contribute to the art community."

Jessica Walker, Director of the Parsons BFA Illustration Program declared, "Parsons is thrilled to partner with Pigna, a historic leader in stationery. Our global collaboration and student contest provide an invaluable opportunity for our emerging illustrators to work on a real-world project with tangible results, and we're so excited to see our students inspire people with their designs. This partnership embodies the university's commitment to fostering educational experiences that prepare illustrators for their entry into the design industry."

Dr. Susan Young, Chair of the Pratt AOS Program stated, "At Pratt, we are deeply committed to fostering innovation and providing our students with opportunities to connect with industry leaders. Collaborating with Pigna offers our talented students an invaluable chance to have their work showcased on an international platform, supporting their growth as artists and designers".

About the Parsons School of Design

Parsons is the number one design school in the U.S., and the first to offer programs in fashion design, interior design, graphic design, and advertising. As a division of The New School, Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education across 30 degrees, enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris.

About Pratt Institute

Pratt Institute is a world-class, internationally ranked college offering programs in art, design, architecture, liberal arts and sciences, and information studies. With nearly 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, Pratt Institute stands as a beacon of creativity, nurturing students to become leaders in their fields and make impactful contributions to society.

About PdiPigna

PdiPigna is the premium brand of Cartiere Paolo Pigna, the leading Italian stationery company, founded in 1839 in Bergamo, close to Milan, Italy. PdiPigna is the expression of the high quality, design, and craftsmanship "Made in Italy".

PdiPigna notebooks and diaries use natural paper, strictly aligned with B-Corp and FSC® standards.

