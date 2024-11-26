Remark Holdings, Inc.: Remark AI Announces Real-Time Drone Video Analytics Platform

Remark AI's Platform Controls, Analyzes And Manages Video Feeds From Drone Fleets In The Military, Police And Package Delivery Spaces

Enters A Military Drone And Accessories Market Currently Estimated At More Than $15 Billion And Projected To Grow To More Than $33 Billion Over The Next Decade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ), a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision analytics, smart city, and smart agent solutions announces the release of its Drone Video Analytics ("DVA") platform which allows customers to control, analyze and manage video feeds from drone fleets in real time using Remark AI's proprietary computer vision technologies, with the ease of one comprehensive drone video management platform. The DVA platform expands upon Remark AI's current capabilities of processing real-time video analytics from any legacy digital camera feed from multiple locations and form factors including mobile sentry units, fixed-pole cameras, and robotics on one dashboard.

The innovative technology inherent in Remark AI's DVA platform has the potential to revolutionize real-time drone video analytics in various sectors, and in particular the military operations and law enforcement sectors. Kai-Shing Tao, CEO of Remark Holdings Inc., stated, "Given the accelerating development of drone use in warfare, our product enables drone video feeds to be analyzed by our computer-vision AI in real time. Our AI can provide real-time situational awareness and suggest courses of action that allow operators miles from the battlefield to make more-informed, mission-critical decisions."

Remark AI's DVA platform processes multiple drone video feeds in real time using its award-winning advanced computer vision models. The technology offers several key advantages:

Real-time situational awareness through drone video cameras, thermal cameras and LiDAR. Enhanced accuracy in various environments including hostile environments and inclement weather and lighting conditions. Powerful processing capabilities to support swarm drones. Seamless integration with existing drone camera systems.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ) is a leading AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that provide real-time alerts for fire, smoke, and weapons detection and smart city CCTV video security solutions while hosting AI-powered agents through smart chat 311 Services, as well as helping organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics through smart retail and traffic analytics. Remark's global team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the aviation, government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com .

