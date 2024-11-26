Moldwork: Leading Global E-Commerce Innovation With 3D Simulation Technology

Korean startup Moldwork is gaining attention in the e-commerce market with its innovative platform based on 3D product simulation technology. Moldwork's solution significantly simplifies the online product registration process, offering a new digital shopping experience to businesses and consumers worldwide.

Gaining Global Recognition at the XR Exhibition

Moldwork recently participated in the XR Exhibition held at Makuhari Messe, Japan, where it showcased its cutting-edge technology. At the event, Moldwork received significant attention from over 80 global clients, including companies from Japan, Taiwan, the UK, China, Colombia, India, the US, and Italy, earning recognition for its technological capabilities.

One of the key highlights was Moldwork's announced collaboration with Eyecon , a Japanese fashion eyewear brand known for its unique designs. The partnership will integrate Moldwork's 3D product simulation technology with Eyecon's designs to create an online shopping experience that reflects real-time trends and encourages experiential purchases.

Bridging Fashion and Technology to Unlock New Possibilities

The collaboration between Moldwork and Eyecon goes beyond a mere technical partnership, breaking boundaries between fashion and technology to create the next-generation online shopping experience. A Moldwork representative stated, "This collaboration is a significant first step in unlocking new market opportunities by combining our 3D technology with Eyecon's unique designs. We aim to innovate the e-commerce environment by partnering with diverse global companies."

Expanding the Global Market with Innovative Technology

Moldwork plans to further strengthen its presence in the global market by enhancing the convenience and engagement of online shopping through its 3D simulation technology. The company is dedicated to transforming the interaction between businesses and consumers, focusing on creating a more immersive and dynamic e-commerce ecosystem.

Moldwork's CEO remarked, "E-commerce is transitioning from simply buying products to an experience-driven model. Moldwork aims to position itself as an innovative partner that delivers value to both businesses and customers in this transformation."

With its pioneering 3D technology and robust global network, Moldwork is a startup opening new possibilities in the e-commerce industry. Its successful debut at the XR Exhibition marks the beginning of an exciting journey in the global market.

Contact Information

Kiyoung Hong

Marketing

balanceonseat@gmail.com

822-5381-314

Source: Moldwork