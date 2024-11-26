All American Ball Committee: Sean Spicer to MC the Prestigious ALL AMERICAN INAUGURAL BALL

America's inaugural ball pays tribute to very special group of All American Hero Awardees

Sean Spicer Announced as Master of Ceremonies for the All American Inaugural Ball 2025

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / The All American Inaugural Ball, celebrating its 8th quadrennial edition, is thrilled to announce Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary, as the Master of Ceremonies for this year's star-spangled gala. The prestigious event honors the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States and pays tribute to American Heroes.

This unforgettable evening features an open bar, food, four unique entertainment zones, top-tier bands and DJs, interactive activities, and more. Tickets are selling at a record pace and are expected to sell out soon.

Join 2,000 distinguished guests on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill for an evening of patriotism, entertainment, and celebration.

For tickets and details, visit All American Ball.

