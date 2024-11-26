Qualcomm and Honeywell Work To Revolutionize the Energy Sector With 5G, Low Power Wireless and Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Solutions

Highlights:

Qualcomm to provide connectivity products and AI-enabled chipsets to Honeywell for various industrial applications to enhance operational efficiency and real-time feedback in the energy sector.

Enabling customers in the energy sector to use intelligent handheld devices and, battery-powered low power wireless access (LPWA) sensors to monitor critical systems and use connected hub/gateways for aggregating essential sensor data.

Collaboration aims to drive industrial digital transformation, improve efficiencies, and support automation and energy transition megatrends.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Honeywell announced an expanded collaboration to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered intelligent solutions for the energy sector. Through the collaboration, Honeywell will incorporate Qualcomm Technologies' connectivity and AI technologies into AI-powered applications, such as the Honeywell Field Process Knowledge System (PKS). By integrating these new capabilities, Honeywell's Field PKS will provide connectivity to remote corners of plant and manufacturing facilities enabling greater data capture and analytics at the edge.

Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of low power AI-enabled processors with native wireless connectivity (450 MHz, Wi-Fi, LPWA, modems and private 4G/5G networks), software, and computer vision combined with Honeywell's extensive portfolio of sensing technologies will enable the development of a family of industrial sensors used for monitoring process parameters, asset parameters or environmental conditions. These new capabilities will deliver more information to field and service technicians, enabling faster delivery of answers that can result in time savings, greater accuracy, and interactive results.

"We are committed to developing on-device generative AI solutions that will propel the expansion of the connected intelligent edge to help drive digital transformation," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration with Honeywell enhances how industries and businesses interact with their environments through intelligent and responsive technology. Our recent acquisition of Sequans' 4G IoT technology adds to Qualcomm Technologies' broad portfolio, further strengthening our technology offerings for Industrial IoT applications."

"The combination of Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading on-device AI processors with Honeywell's AI-enabled technology will help field workers to work smarter, make systems more efficient and improve the overall performance of the process industry," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. "With the introduction of AI solutions such as Honeywell's Field PKS, Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent and sensor technologies, we are advancing what's possible for the process industry with mobile field technicians and autonomous operations."

Earlier this year, the companies collaborated on an AI-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent powered by Qualcomm Technologies that allows mobile workers in distribution centers and retail industries to interact with handheld devices through voice, pictures, and video. Coming in 2025, Honeywell will add Computer Vision capabilities in the Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent to Honeywell's Field PKS. To learn more about how Honeywell is leveraging AI across process industries, visit: https://automation.honeywell.com/us/en/solutions/productivity.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

