Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The net proceeds will be used for exploration activities on the Company's projects, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Cascada's management team will be participating in the private placement to the amount of 20% of the Offering.

The Offering will consist of the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprising one common share of Cascada (a "Share") and 1/2 share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of year from the date of closing of the Offering. The Company has appointed Research Capital Corporation as the finder for the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is intended to occur on or about December 4, 2024 and the Offering remains subject to, among other things, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares, including those issuable on exercise of the Warrants, and the Warrants issued in connection the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile including its Angie Copper Molybdenum Project and Guanaca Copper Project. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Offering, including the intended closing date and use of proceeds, as well as receipt of all necessary approvals; plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to complete the Offering and the size of the Offering, future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231411

SOURCE: Cascada Silver Corp.