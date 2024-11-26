Beynon Sports Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Beynon Sports announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for BEYPUR 320-Bio and BEYPUR 340-Bio polyurethane binder products.

BEYPUR 320-Bio containing 24% biobased content is a one-component moisture curing aromatic polyurethane binder designed for use in a variety of applications, bonding together different kinds of materials including rubber, foam, cork, EVA, gravel and wood mulch.

BEYPUR 340-Bio containing 24% biobased content is a one-component moisture curing aliphatic polyurethane binder offering enhanced UV stability, designed for excellent binding properties, flexibility, hydrolytic stability and adhesive properties. May be used to bind many different materials.

The BEYPUR 320-Bio and BEYPUR 340-Bio products can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred®Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"We're proud to have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for our BEYPUR 320-Bio and BEYPUR 340-Bio polyurethane binder products. This label not only demonstrates our commitment to sustainability but also provides customers with a verified indicator of the renewable, biobased materials in our products," said Mike Gasparovic, VP Plant Operations and R&D, Beynon Sports. "This certification empowers decision-makers with the information needed to make choices that support a healthier planet without compromising performance."

"We applaud Beynon Sports for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Beynon Sports joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.

###



About Beynon Sports

Beynon Sports, a Tarkett Sports Company, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic surfaces, specializing in the design and installation of durable, resilient track and field solutions. With over 40 years of experience, the company is renowned for its innovative technology and commitment to quality. Beynon's indoor and outdoor products are designed to meet the needs of professional athletes, educational institutions, and sports organizations worldwide.

Their expertise has been trusted at over 7,500 locations in North America, including prominent venues at Oregon University's Hayward Field, the University of North Carolina, University of Kentucky, University of Texas at Austin, Ohio State University, University of Tennessee, Texas Tech University, Wake Forest University, Boston University, the TRACK at new balance, the Indiana State Fairgrounds' Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion and many more. Learn more about Beynon Sports at beynonsports.com

About Tarkett Sports

Tarkett Sports, one of the nation's largest sports construction and manufacturing companies, stands as the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, post-tension concrete, and hybrid grass surfaces. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletic performance and safety. Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.

More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at Vernell.Thompson@usda.gov.

Contact Information

Source: Beynon Sports