Management Commentary
Omar Berrada, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The season is now well underway for both our men's and women's team, and we are keen to ensure both are as competitive as possible. We are delighted to have appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach of our men's team and remain committed to returning Manchester United to the top of domestic and European football. Our cost and headcount reductions remain on track, and we are pleased to have seen further commercial traction, and welcome new partner Heineken, through their Tiger brand. Our renovation of the Carrington Training Centre is progressing well, while the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force continues its work. Once it has delivered its recommendations, we will then take some time to digest them and evaluate all our options in the upcoming year."
Outlook
For fiscal 2025, the Company reiterates its full year revenue guidance of £650 million to £670 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of £145 million to £160 million. The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and UEFA's Financial Fair Play Regulations.
Phasing of Premier League games
Quarter 1
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Total
2024/25 season
6
13
10
9
38
2023/24 season
7
13
9
9
38
2022/23 season
6
10
10
12
38
Key Financials (unaudited)
£ million (except earnings/(loss) per share)
Three months ended
30 September
2024
2023
Change
Commercial revenue
85.3
90.4
(5.6%)
Broadcasting revenue
31.3
39.3
(20.4%)
Matchday revenue
26.5
27.4
(3.3%)
Total revenue
143.1
157.1
(8.9%)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
23.7
23.3
1.7%
Operating (loss)/profit
(6.9)
1.9
(463.2%)
Profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. net profit/(loss)) (3)
1.4
(25.8)
105.4%
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence)
0.78
(15.79)
104.9%
Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1)
(0.3)
(8.6)
96.5%
Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1)
(0.21)
(5.27)
96.0%
Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency) (2)
$650.0
$650.0
0.0%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
(2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 30 September 2024 was £230.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £232.3 million.
(3) Profit attributable primarily to foreign exchange gains on unhedged US dollar borrowings as a result of favourable movements in the USD/GBP exchange rates, from 1.2643 at 30 June 2024, to 1.3412 at 30 September 2024; the majority of this gain is expected to be reversed during the second quarter of Fiscal 2025.
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £85.3 million, a decrease of £5.1 million, or 5.6%, over the prior year quarter.
- Sponsorship revenue was £51.8 million, a decrease of £4.4 million, or 7.8%, over the prior year quarter due to changes in sponsorship agreements and the men's first team playing 3 fewer matches on their pre-season tour compared to the prior year quarter.
- Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £33.5 million, a decrease of £0.7 million, or 2.0%, over the prior year quarter.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £31.3 million, a decrease of £8.0 million, or 20.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to our men's first team participating in the UEFA Europa League compared to the UEFA Champions League in the prior year quarter.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £26.5 million, a decrease of £0.9 million, or 3.3%, over the prior year quarter.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £185.6 million, an increase of £0.9 million, or 0.5%, over the prior year quarter. This increase is explained by category below.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £80.2 million, a decrease of £10.1 million, or 11.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to changes in the make-up of the first team playing squad.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £39.2 million, a decrease of £4.3 million, or 9.9%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to reduced costs associated with the men's first team's pre-season tour in the current year quarter.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £4.3 million, an increase of £0.2 million, or 4.9%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £53.3 million, an increase of £6.5 million, or 13.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad and transactions made in the Summer transfer window. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2024 was £559.3 million, compared to £539.9 million at 30 September 2023.
Exceptional items
Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £8.6 million. This comprises costs incurred in relation to the restructuring of the Group's operations, including the redundancy scheme implemented in the first quarter of financial year 2025. Exceptional items in the prior year quarter were £nil.
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter, namely player sales was £35.6 million, an increase of £6.1 million, or 20.7%, from £29.5 million in the prior year quarter.
Net finance income/(costs)
Net finance income for the quarter was £8.6 million, compared to net finance costs of £34.7 million in the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to a favorable swing in foreign exchange rates resulting in unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings.
Income tax
The income tax expense for the quarter was £0.3 million, compared to an income tax credit of £7.0 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £76.0 million in the quarter to 30 September 2024 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2024.
Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £13.3 million, compared to net cash inflow of £21.5 million in the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £10.3 million, an increase of £1.2 million over the prior year quarter, primarily due to expenditure relating to the redevelopment of our Carrington Training Centre.
Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £120.2 million, an increase of £13.7 million over the prior year quarter, due to increased investment in the first team playing squad.
Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £199.9 million, compared to a net cash inflow of £99.8m in the prior year quarter. This is due to a drawdown of £200.0 million on our revolving facilities in the current year quarter compared to a drawdown of £100.0 million in the prior year quarter.
Balance sheet
Our USD non-current borrowings as of 30 September 2024 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 30 September 2023. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.2208 at 30 September 2023 to 1.3412 at 30 September 2024, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £481.7 million, compared to £528.8 million at the prior year quarter.
In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 30 September 2024 were £232.3 million compared to £204.4 million at 30 September 2023.
As of 30 September 2024, cash and cash equivalents were £149.6 million compared to £80.8 million at the prior year quarter.
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance income/costs, exceptional items and tax.
Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance income/costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)
Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange gains/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding the adjusted tax credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 25%; 2023: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 25% is the current UK corporation tax rate (2023: US federal corporate income tax rate of 21%).
In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the UK corporation tax rate of 25% (2023: US federal corporate income tax rate of 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted loss/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
Key Performance Indicators
Three months ended
30 September
2024
2023
Revenue
Commercial % of total revenue
59.6%
57.5%
Broadcasting % of total revenue
21.9%
25.0%
Matchday % of total revenue
18.5%
17.5%
2024/25
Season
2023/24
Season
Home Matches Played
PL
3
4
UEFA competitions
1
-
Domestic Cups
1
1
Away Matches Played
PL
3
3
UEFA competitions
-
1
Domestic Cups
-
-
Other
Employee benefit expenses % of revenue
56.0%
57.5%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(unaudited; in £ thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)
Three months ended
30 September
2024
2023
Revenue from contracts with customers
143,065
157,096
Operating expenses
(185,585
)
(184,762
)
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
35,552
29,481
Operating (loss)/profit
(6,968
)
1,815
Finance costs
(19,776
)
(34,968
)
Finance income
28,372
349
Net finance income/(costs)
8,596
(34,619
)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
1,628
(32,804
)
Income tax (expense)/credit
(299
)
7,047
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,329
(25,757
)
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share:
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence) (1) (2)
0.78
(15.79
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (1) (2)
169,318
163,159
(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2023, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
(2) For the three months ended 30 September 2024, potential ordinary shares are dilutive as their inclusion reduces the earnings per share, however this dilution does not have an impact upon rounding the earnings per share to two decimal places.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
As of
30 September
2024
30 June
2024
30 September
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
265,432
256,118
256,961
Right-of-use assets
7,912
8,195
8,417
Investment properties
19,643
19,713
19,923
Intangible assets
987,674
837,564
966,766
Deferred tax asset
16,848
17,607
6,244
Trade receivables
59,512
27,930
45,014
Derivative financial instruments
101
380
190
1,357,122
1,167,507
1,303,515
Current assets
Inventories
12,441
3,543
5,046
Prepayments
36,555
18,759
36,418
Contract assets - accrued revenue
45,759
39,778
47,343
Trade receivables
39,355
36,999
28,920
Other receivables
2,162
2,735
11,677
Derivative financial instruments
11
1,917
6,646
Cash and cash equivalents
149,558
73,549
80,829
285,841
177,280
216,879
Total assets
1,642,963
1,344,787
1,520,394
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
As of
30 September
2024
30 June
2024
30 September
2023
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
55
55
53
Share premium
227,361
227,361
68,822
Treasury shares
(21,305
)
(21,305
)
(21,305
)
Merger reserve
249,030
249,030
249,030
Hedging reserve
583
(1,000
)
(2,947
)
Retained deficit
(307,545
)
(309,251
)
(221,669
)
148,179
144,890
71,984
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
-
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
7,269
5,347
7,816
Trade and other payables
210,555
175,894
203,853
Borrowings
481,714
511,047
528,787
Lease liabilities
8,227
7,707
7,766
Derivative financial instruments
3,192
4,911
850
Provisions
-
-
95
710,957
704,906
749,167
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
224,842
198,628
214,666
Trade and other payables
309,542
249,030
267,728
Income tax liabilities
914
427
684
Borrowings
232,317
35,574
204,380
Lease liabilities
446
934
971
Derivative financial instruments
7,890
2,603
499
Provisions
7,876
7,795
10,315
783,827
494,991
699,243
Total equity and liabilities
1,642,963
1,344,787
1,520,394
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
Three months ended
30 September
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)
23,208
25,871
Interest paid
(11,370
)
(10,574
)
Interest received
1,060
349
Tax refunded
419
5,817
Net cash inflow from operating activities
13,317
21,463
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(10,299
)
(9,029
)
Payments for intangible assets
(153,740
)
(132,213
)
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
33,568
25,669
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(130,471
)
(115,573
)
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
200,000
100,000
Principal elements of lease payments
(128
)
(200
)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
199,872
99,800
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,709
)
(880
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
76,009
4,810
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
73,549
76,019
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
149,558
80,829
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
2 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
30 September
2024
£'000
2023
£'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,329
(25,757
)
Adjustments:
Income tax expense/(credit)
299
(7,047
)
Net finance (income)/costs
(8,596
)
34,619
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
(35,552
)
(29,481
)
Amortization
53,270
46,845
Depreciation
4,256
4,102
Exceptional items
8,638
-
Adjusted EBITDA
23,644
23,281
3 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share
Three months ended
30 September
2024
£'000
2023
£'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,329
(25,757
)
Exceptional items
8,638
-
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings
(16,684
)
13,753
Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives
5,952
8,163
Income tax expense/(credit)
299
(7,047
)
Adjusted loss before income tax
(466
)
(10,888
)
Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 25% (2023: 21%))
117
2,286
Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)
(349
)
(8,602
)
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share:
Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence)(1)
(0.21
)
(5.27
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1)
169,318
163,159
(1) For the three months ended 30 September 2024 and the three months ended 30 September 2023 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
4 Cash generated from operations
Three months ended
30 September
2024
£'000
2023
£'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,329
(25,757
)
Income tax expense/(credit)
299
(7,047
)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
1,628
(32,804
)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
4,256
4,102
Amortization
53,270
46,845
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
(35,552
)
(29,481
)
Net finance (income)/costs
(8,596
)
34,619
Non-cash employee benefit expense - equity-settled share-based payments
376
740
Foreign exchange gains on operating activities
(714
)
(142
)
Reclassified from hedging reserve
2,759
(252
)
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
(8,898
)
(1,881
)
Prepayments
(18,098
)
(20,119
)
Contract assets - accrued revenue
(5,981
)
(4,011
)
Trade receivables
(14,230
)
(5,245
)
Other receivables
573
(1,749
)
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
28,136
46,199
Trade and other payables
24,306
(8,237
)
Provisions
(27
)
(2,713
)
Cash generated from operations
23,208
25,871
