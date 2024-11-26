ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) has announced the acquisition of Gorreri Food Processing Technology based outside Parma, Italy. Gorreri is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the baked goods industry, including cakes, pies, muffins, tarts and other desert line solutions. The company operates in a state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility, which was recently expanded to accommodate growth. Gorreri has revenues of $20 million annually.

"Gorreri is a highly respected brand recognized worldwide for premium-quality advanced industrial and semi-industrial baked goods solutions. This acquisition adds a broad line of complementary products to our food processing group, including turbo mixers, dosing, injecting, decorating, enrobing and ultrasonic portioning solutions. The Gorreri innovative end-to-end solutions extend and significantly strengthen the current Middleby offerings as a leader in the cake and desert categories, with meaningful growth synergies," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Visit www.gorreri.com for more information on the company and their full line bakery solutions.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Middleby showcases its advanced solutions in the Middleby Innovation Kitchens for commercial foodservice, industrial baking and protein Innovation Centers for food processing solutions and state-of-the-art, award-winning Middleby Residential showrooms. For more information about Middleby, please visit www.middleby.com.

Contacts

Darcy Bretz, VP of Corporate Communications, dbretz@middleby.com