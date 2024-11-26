Renewance Inc.: Renewance Partners With U.S. Department of Labor to Launch Registered Apprenticeship Program for Skilled Battery Technicians

Renewance strengthens its workforce by cultivating a pool of skilled workers, supporting the economy and aligning with the workforce development goals outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Renewance, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable battery asset management services and solutions/software announces a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor to establish a Registered Apprenticeship Program. This program will enhance Renewance's skilled workforce by developing industry-specific apprenticeship pathways with customized training programs tailored to the company's operational structure.

"This program represents a pivotal milestone," said Tom Newhall, Chief Operating Officer at Renewance. "It enables us to invest in the development of skilled technicians who can confidently support our customers with high-quality service. Additionally, by aligning with the Inflation Reduction Act's workforce requirements, we're contributing to a stronger, more inclusive labor force that benefits both our industry and the communities we serve."

Renewance provides comprehensive cradle-to-grave management of battery assets for industrial battery manufacturing companies, battery energy storage system integrators, and operators of battery energy storage systems. Renewance Connect is its one-stop-shop software solution for the most cost-competitive, eco-friendly, and compliant decommissioning, collection, reuse or recycling services through trusted partners.

Benefits of the Registered Apprenticeship Program

Renewance's participation in the Registered Apprenticeship Program brings significant value to the company, its employees, and the broader energy sector. By supporting workforce development through enhanced recruitment, training, and retention strategies, the program ensures a steady pipeline of skilled, certified workers ready to meet industry demands. It also streamlines the hiring process by providing access to pre-qualified candidates, reducing recruitment time and costs, while fostering employee loyalty and career growth through structured training and advancement opportunities.

Apprentices in the program gain hands-on experience and specialized training in battery lifecycle management - a rapidly expanding technical field. They also receive industry-recognized certification, which strengthens their employability and opens pathways to stable, long-term careers with growth potential.

Overall, the apprenticeship initiative benefits the industry and economy by meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals, boosting economic mobility, and expanding workforce diversity.

Through this partnership with the DOL, Renewance is able to efficiently address its workforce needs while adhering to Inflation Reduction Act requirements. This initiative underscores Renewance's commitment to responsible business practices and regulatory compliance.

About Renewance, Inc.

Renewance, Inc. is a Chicago-based leading provider of battery life cycle services and solutions for the Energy Storage (ES) and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. Renewance provides software solutions, technical field services, warehousing and logistics, and project management services that enable clients to manage their assets more effectively and responsibly throughout their operating life, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of batteries, as well as safe recycling or repurposing of spent batteries in an economically viable, regulatory compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

