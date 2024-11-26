ZetrOZ Systems: Basketball Star PJ Hall Signs on as sam Brand Ambassador

The former Clemson center, now with the Denver Nuggets, says ultrasound treatment with the sam® sustained acoustic medicine device from ZetrOZ Systems helps him recover faster and stay on the court.

PJ Hall was one of the country's best college basketball players in 2023-2024, an All-America honorable mention at Clemson University. During his senior year, he started all 36 games, on average playing almost 30 minutes and scoring over 18 points per game. Hall credits the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems for helping him put up those remarkable numbers, leading him to sign on as the latest sam® brand ambassador.

Hall, now playing for the Denver Nuggets, said the sam® device's ability to accelerate soft tissue healing has helped him deal with the wear and tear of playing at the highest levels of competitive sports and kept him on the court.

"I started using sam® during my sophomore year at Clemson in 2021," Hall said. "The device was introduced to the basketball team, and I was immediately drawn to its potential for muscle recovery and support. Given the physical demands of my sport, I wanted something that could keep me at my best and aid in managing recovery. sam® quickly became part of my daily routine, and I use it almost every day now-it's made a huge difference."

Hall plays center, basketball's most physically challenging position. At Clemson, he was a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's best at the position. He now plays the position against the biggest and strongest players in the league, and says it is particularly demanding on his legs.

"I was often dealing with strain, soreness, and fatigue in those areas. sam® ultrasound treatment has been particularly effective in supporting my recovery for these lower extremity areas, helping me alleviate tension and stay ready for competition," Hall said.

"The results are almost immediate. I noticed an improvement within the first week of using sam®," he added. "It's been incredible-I feel it's genuinely helped my body recover faster and perform better. I'm a huge fan of the impact it's had on my overall physical health and readiness."

In his brand ambassador partnership, Hall will be sharing his sam® experience with others, from professional and college athletes seeking peak performance to everyday people who want to maintain their everyday fitness and way of life.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to represent sam®, a product I genuinely believe in and use consistently. I've relied on it for years now, and It's rewarding to represent a product that aligns so well with my personal commitment to health and performance," Hall said.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® biotechnology products are the only long-duration ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use. The technology's effectiveness has been documented in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Source: ZetrOZ Systems