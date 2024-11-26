Duke Energy Kicks Off Monthlong Campaign Providing More Than $500,000 To Help Fight Hunger in South Carolina

Funds will support more than 50 feeding programs as holidays approach and communities recover from Helene

Efforts begin with Yam Jam, a volunteer event in Greenville that packages 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for the hungry this Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Every community in South Carolina is home to families who face hunger. The statistics are startling - nearly 700,000 of our friends and neighbors lack consistent access to high-quality meals. That's 1 in 8 people facing hunger in our state every day, and 1 in 6 of those are children.

As the holidays and colder weather approach, those families and more are also still reeling from a major natural disaster as communities work to restore, rebuild and renew after the historic impacts from Helene.

"Those statistics are the unfortunate baseline for many families in South Carolina," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "That's why it's important for Duke Energy to support the organizations who do the great work to fight hunger across our state."

This week, Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. The monthlong initiative will provide over $500,000 to more than 50 feeding programs through Giving Tuesday and will support organizations including Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and AIM, among many others.

"Our hope is by shining a light on these organizations they will continue to receive the support they need to help reduce and hopefully one day eliminate hunger in our communities," Pearson said. "They are fighting the good fight every day in our communities, but they cannot do it alone."

To celebrate the start of the monthlong campaign, Duke Energy joined Mill Village Farms, WYFF and Bon Secours Wellness Arena for this year's Yam Jam on Nov. 7 in Greenville. The community event brought together 170 volunteers from companies and organizations around Greenville. Participants bagged nearly 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving food boxes to be distributed by FoodShare South Carolina hubs and other food programs across South Carolina. Additionally, the Duke Energy Foundation is contributing $100,000 to FoodShare South Carolina organizations across the company's service territory, including $30,000 to Mill Village Farms.

"As we enter the holiday season and navigate the ongoing effects of Hurricane Helene, Mill Village Ministries is doubling down on our commitment to food access for every resident in our community," said Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms and Mill Village Ministries. "Mill Village Farms' FoodShare program is central to this mission, bringing fresh produce to communities - no matter their location or income level. In these challenging times, we're grateful for the dedicated support from Duke Energy, allowing us to reach even more neighbors with the healthy food they deserve."

In addition to presenting Yam Jam, Duke Energy employees will also provide their time and talents volunteering with organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, preparing backpacks for weekend food programs for students and providing sweat equity to senior mobile food programs and other feeding initiatives in their neighborhoods.

"We also know customers struggling to put food on the table are making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill," Pearson said. "That's why it's important for us to also share information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough." To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

