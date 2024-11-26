Anzeige
26.11.2024
26.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
42 Leser
C… for Cogeneration, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Modern human activities are partly responsible for rising temperatures, carbon emissions, and declining biodiversity.

The construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably to deal with the climate crisis and scarcity of natural resources. With these innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

On this episode, we ask the question: why produce just one type of energy when you can produce two? This is precisely the function of cogeneration, a process various industries are harnessing to optimize their energy production and consumption. It's a really promising solution for homes.

Listen here, C… for Cogeneration, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

