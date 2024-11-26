MUVIQ partners with Monet and Tecno System to showcase Innovative Electrified Solutions at PoliTo's Sustainable Vehicle Era event

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUVIQ, a pioneer in delivering state-of-the-art sustainable mobility solutions, recently participated in the second edition of "Towards Sustainable Vehicle Era" hosted by Politecnico di Torino (PoliTo) in Italy on November 8, 2024. The event gathered academia, innovators, and industry experts, aiming to bring together emerging sustainable technologies and address the environmental challenges of the mobility industry.

During the show, MUVIQ marked its presence with its strategic partners Monet and Tecno System as a system integration leader and exhibited innovative and customizable MUVIQ P2 Hybrid Module, MONET's AC/DC converter (low and high voltage), control unit (known as "Open ECU's"), DCDC converter along with Tecno System's electronic solutions, which supports in transforming the automotive industry towards sustainable mobility. MUVIQ's participation in the event highlighted its ongoing commitment to the development and integration of sustainable transportation technologies focussed on reducing carbon emissions, optimizing fuel savings, enhancing system uptime, and optimal energy efficiency.

"We are pleased to participate at PoliTo's Sustainable Vehicle Era event with our partners Monet and Tecno System, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies that drive the future of sustainable mobility," said David Servouze, Director - R&D at MUVIQ. "As a system integrator, we showcased MUVIQ P2 hybrid module that reduces CO2 emissions up to 70%, MONET ACDC/DCDC converter, and control unit along with Tecno System electronic solutions, which are highly efficient and reliable electrified solutions for light and heavy-duty applications." David added: "These advanced and modular technological innovations result in improved system performance and increased powertrain life which adds a high-value technology differentiation to OEMs and customers across the world, all while reducing carbon footprints and protecting the environment."

"We at Tecno System are delighted to partner with MUVIQ and Monet in PoliTo's event. It was a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas with industry experts, academia, and researchers while showcasing our high-performing sustainable electrified solutions that enable the automotive industry's transformation toward a greener, zero-emission mobility," said Tiziano Ianni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tecno System Group.

Giovanni Barba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monet added: "We congratulate Polito on the success of the second edition of Sustainable Era. Encouraging this collaboration of thought leaders, innovators, and young minds redefines the approach of automotive mobility and embraces more sustainable solutions to adapt to new market needs, optimizing energy consumption and reducing environmental impact."

MUVIQ partner Ningbo Physis Technology Co., Ltd. (Physis) was also present during the event and showcased the e-motor technology strengthening their position to deliver electrification solutions most efficiently and sustainably.

MUVIQ is committed to delivering premium and high-performing engine-drive products and its participation with strategic partners Monet and Tecno System further solidifies its position as a key player in sustainable electrified solutions with unmatched reliability, efficiency, and customer experience, bringing the transportation revolution.

About MUVIQ

MUVIQ is a global pioneer in the research, design, and manufacturing of essential drive systems for truck, construction, agriculture, automotive, and industrial applications.

Leveraging its global R&D capabilities, MUVIQ is driving the future of mobility with passion and performance. With over 25 years of experience, we have emerged as the leading global system solution provider for hybrid and ICE engines, known for our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently. MUVIQ's highly engineered drive systems allow us to meet diverse customer-specific requirements around the world, spanning commercial, automotive, and industrial segments with excellence and reliability. MUVIQ's local-for-global strategy empowers us to deliver a full range of solutions tailored to the needs of local markets. With our diverse, passionate teams across the globe, united by a strong vision and shared values, we consistently outperform with continuous learning, respect one another, and deliver on our promises with unwavering excellence.

MUVIQ has not only advanced the way the world moves but has also pioneered innovations in products, systems, and partnerships designed for longevity. MUVIQ is revolutionizing the world of mobility, with a presence in more than 13 global locations with over 1,600 associates. For more information about MUVIQ, visit www.muviqofficial.com.

About Tecno System Group

Tecno System, a global electronics company founded in 1990, offers solutions that cover the entire life cycle of an electronic product: feasibility project analysis, engineering, industrialization, certification, electronics production, finished products and systems realization, and after-sales services.

The headquarters located in Mercenasco, in the district of Turin, coordinates and supports over 400 people working in the IATF-certified plants situated in Italy (Mercenasco, Druento and Carini), in Tunisia (Nabeul) and India (Bangalore).

For more information about Tecno System Group, visit the company's website at https://tecnosystem.it/en/

About Monet Srl

MONET, founded in 2001, is a provider of solutions and services in electronic design, hardware and software development, prototyping, and homologating of complex products for automotive, railway, industrial, and aviation applications. Monet offers innovative products for hybrid and electric vehicles and develops solutions to increase the experience in wireless solutions to gather IoT opportunities (service and products). In 2015 the Tecno System Group became a shareholding partner of Monet Srl.

For more information about Monet Srl, visit the company's website at https://www.monet-tech.it/company

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muviq-partners-with-monet-and-tecno-system-to-showcase-innovative-electrified-solutions-at-politos-sustainable-vehicle-era-event-302316493.html