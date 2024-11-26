London Blockchain Conference: London Blockchain Summit: Blockchain in Government and Public Sector Successfully Convenes at the House of Lords

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- London Blockchain Conference (LBC) is proud to announce that the London Blockchain Summit: Blockchain in Government and Public Sector was held in the House of Lords, UK Parliament on Monday, 25th November.

This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers, technology pioneers, and industry experts to explore the critical intersection of blockchain technology and governance frameworks. The event provided a unique opportunity to discuss DEI strategies, the power of blockchain and AI to reduce bias, and how Web3 and blockchain can drive more equitable access.

The summit kicked off with an introduction by Lord Wharton of Yarm and Baroness Charlotte Owen setting the tone for an evening of meaningful conversations around the potential of blockchain.

The key highlight of the summit was the "Driving Inclusive Innovation: DEI Strategies for Blockchain, Web3, and AI in the UK" panel discussion. The panellists included:

Dr . Maxine Room CBE , Unyted

, Unyted Jo Stansfield , Inclusioneering Ltd.

, Inclusioneering Ltd. Stephanie Ramezan , The Crypto Collective

, The Crypto Collective Chrissy Hill, Parity Technologies

The panel, moderated by Alex Stein, Conference Director for LBC, was structured into three segments: Policy Frameworks for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Addressing Bias in AI, and Equitable Access in Web3 and Blockchain. The discussion delved into importance of embedding DEI into tech policy frameworks, addressing systematic AI biases through ethical benchmarking, the role of blockchain in ensuring transparency and equitable access to data, the importance of partnerships in funding, digital literacy programs, and democratising access with secure technology solutions. The panellists emphasised fostering innovation through diverse leadership, leveraging data to drive impactful decisions and tackling challenges such as digital poverty and gender disparity in the tech space.

Some of the additional key discussion points were:

Less than one-third of the tech workforce comprises women, highlighting the gender divide that must be addressed to bring more women into tech and blockchain

Education systems need disruptive innovation to integrate technology and blockchain to foster equitable digital literacy, especially for under-represented groups

AI and blockchain together can help reduce bias, but frameworks and accountability are needed to ensure ethical implementation and equitable access

Organisations must adopt operational practices and blockchain-based solutions that support DEI and encourage diversity of thought to foster innovation

The panel also highlighted actionable strategies such as using procurement processes to prioritise DEI, creating inclusive AI training datasets, and establishing equitable educational opportunities across demographics. They also discussed strategic interventions that organisations should prioritise to create equitable opportunities in Web3 and blockchain.

The London Blockchain Summit was a resounding success with engaging conversations and insights from both the panellists and the audience, that are set to shape the future of blockchain technology in government and public services.

Dr. Maxine Room, CBE, a trailblazer in education and equality, diversity, and inclusion. With an extensive career leading Further Education colleges and a passion for anti-racism and mentoring, Maxine now applies her expertise to innovative technologies like blockchain and digital literacy.

Chrissy Hill is the General Counsel at Parity Technologies and a champion for diversity of thought. Chrissy has an impressive background spanning law, investment banking, and Web3, and she's dedicated to creating inclusive, long-lasting business solutions-always with a smile.

Stephanie Ramezan is a seasoned entrepreneur and thought leader in the digital assets space. As the former CEO of Gemini UK and one of the 'Most Influential Women in Blockchain,' Stephanie is passionate about empowering female founders and driving equitable opportunities in emerging tech.

Jo Stansfield is the founder of Inclusioneering and a Business Psychologist with a deep background in engineering. Jo's focus is on embedding diversity and inclusion into the technology and engineering sectors, drawing on her experience and her groundbreaking research into gender and racial diversity.

