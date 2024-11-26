Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2024 16:10 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copenhagen Atomics: Solving the waste challenge of new nuclear technologies

Finanznachrichten News

DeepGEO and Copenhagen Atomics have signed a pioneering collaboration agreement that will see the companies work together to better understand both the radioactive materials and fuel needs of Copenhagen Atomics' thorium reactors.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the first agreement between a multinational repository developer and an advanced reactor designer in the global nuclear sector. It's a concrete step towards the long-term sustainability of nuclear energy.

Copenhagen Atomics is leading the global race of delivering the first commercial thorium reactor. The company expects to demonstrate the viability of its process sooner than its competitors as it is on a rapid path to the first ultra efficient thorium reactor.

Copenhagen Atomics has invented an innovative thorium molten salt nuclear reactor with the size of a 40 foot shipping container and the company aims to mass manufacture these thorium reactors on assembly lines. When the rules are in place for spent nuclear fuel recycling, then these thorium reactors are able to consume all transuranics in the world.

DeepGEO is developing multinational repositories for the disposal of spent nuclear fuel. It aims to assist both advanced reactor and small modular reactor developers in commercialising their technologies. The establishment of multinational interim storage facilities and repositories that can host a variety of waste forms would provide vital flexibility in support of novel nuclear technologies, applications and business models.

Thomas Jam Pedersen, CEO and co-founder of Copenhagen Atomics, says:
"Copenhagen Atomics reactors are able to burn spent nuclear fuel and get ten times more energy out of it, than when that same fuel is used in a traditional nuclear reactor. Together with DeepGEO, Copenhagen Atomics will explore how we can make international handling of spent nuclear fuel radically more efficient and at the same time handle all waste streams responsibly."

Link Murray, President of DeepGEO, says:
"We are thrilled to partner with Copenhagen Atomics, which again demonstrates that it's a pioneer in nuclear. Working together we can better understand the value of different fuel and waste needs of advanced nuclear reactors, help to accelerate their deployment and ensure the future sustainability of nuclear energy."

Important aspects of the collaboration include technology, fuel and waste characterization and the legislation and regulations of handling, transporting and disposing of these materials between countries.

Links:
https://copenhagenatomics.com/news/solving-the-waste-challenge-of-new-nuclear-technologies/
https://www.deepgeo.earth/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69703bc-e8ed-4489-9d78-289888f01f19


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.