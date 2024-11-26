Upper Saddle River, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - FlashRouters, a pioneer in VPN-friendly routers since 2011, is thrilled to announce the release of the Privacy Hero 2, a state-of-the-art router designed specifically for NordVPN and NordLynx users. This innovative device aims to transform users into "privacy heroes," offering unmatched protection and seamless connectivity.





FlashRouters VPN Routers

Developed in collaboration with NordVPN, the Privacy Hero 2 VPN Router ensures comprehensive coverage for all devices. It is the only router capable of utilizing NordLynx technology, providing lightning-fast speeds and unparalleled privacy. This innovation underscores FlashRouters' dedication to delivering high-performance solutions that enhance online privacy and connectivity.

Unmatched Performance and Security

The Privacy Hero 2 is meticulously crafted for optimal security and performance with NordVPN/NordLynx. Users can enjoy blazing-fast connections for streaming, gaming, and browsing without restrictions. The router offers global coverage, allowing users to unlock content from around the world effortlessly.

Designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of smart devices-including smart TVs, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices-the Privacy Hero 2 provides VPN protection without requiring individual app installations. Once set up, the router automatically applies VPN protection across all network devices.

Key features include:

Cloud-based management for easy network control.

Device grouping and customizable VPN settings.

Real-time analytics and status updates.

Streaming service optimization.

By incorporating these features, the Privacy Hero 2 VPN Router provides a comprehensive solution for securing and managing all smart devices in your home network while offering the benefits of NordVPN's advanced VPN technology.

"The Privacy Hero 2 represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide secure and seamless internet experiences for our customers. By partnering with NordVPN, we have created a router that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of privacy-conscious users," said Joseph Soria, Co-Founder and COO of FlashRouters.

FlashRouters invites tech enthusiasts and privacy advocates to be among the first to experience the Privacy Hero 2, an opportunity to take control of digital privacy of an entire network in one setup to enjoy a superior online experience.

For more information, visit FlashRouters' official website.

About FlashRouters

FlashRouters is a leading provider of VPN-friendly routers, offering enhanced privacy and security for home and business networks. Specializing in devices pre-configured for top VPN services, FlashRouters simplifies secure internet browsing, ensuring data protection and unrestricted access to global content. With a wide range of high-performance routers, the company is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimize online privacy and connectivity.

