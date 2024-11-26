Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KREX | ISIN: DE000A1KREX3 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ULTRASONIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 16:19 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultrasonic Testing Market worth $4.60 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Finanznachrichten News

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasonic testing market is expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2029 from USD 2.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the 2024 - 2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factor driving the ultrasonic testing market growth includes the rising adoption of portable array ultrasonic testing equipment. The rising adoption of PAUT equipment has replaced conventional film radiography in multiple industries. Traditionally, radiography testing uses short-wavelength electromagnetic radiation to penetrate materials, with the transmitted radiation captured either on radiation-sensitive film or sensor arrays. Despite radiography's effectiveness, significant health risks arise due to radiation exposure. Additionally, the traditional radiography testing process is time-consuming, incurs high operational costs, and necessitates expensive equipment.

MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131229239

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrasonic Testing Market"
229 - Tables
59 - Figures
268 - Pages

Ultrasonic Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$ 2.92 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$ 4.60 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%

Market Size Available for

2020-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Types, Equipment, Services, verticals, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Limited availability of skilled technicians

Key Market Opportunities

Growing offshore oil and gas exploration

Key Market Drivers

Growing offshore oil and gas exploration

Bond testers are projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

Ultrasonic bond testers are an important equipment used in the oil & gas and aerospace industries. The ultrasonic bond tester can verify the integrity of adhesively bonded joints. The demand for reliable testing has increased due to performance and safety requirements in metal-to-metal joints, composite structures, and sandwich constructions. These portable, microprocessor-based instruments operate at low frequencies i.e. 4-400 kHz, facilitating them to penetrate various adhesive layers and identify flaws in complex geometrics.

The time-of-flight diffraction has the 2nd largest market share of the ultrasonic testing market in 2023.

Time-of-flight diffraction (ToFD) ultrasonic testing is a sophisticated multiple mode inspection technique, that relies on the determination of the traveling time of sonic energy over material from one or more probes to another and offers a highly accurate mode of crack detection, including slag and fusion deficiencies which have improved beyond the commonly used ultrasonic methods whereby the entire system of scanning, memory storage, and evaluation in defect height, length, and location are all done by computerised system. This technique assures precise measuring of crack sizes with minimized failure or shutdown possibilities. Major applications involved are weld checking, crack inspection, and pulse-echo inspections.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=131229239

Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

The demand for ultrasonic testing has significantly grown in the Asia Pacific region due to rapid infrastructure growth and rising automotive production. The countries within the Asia Pacific region, i.e., China, Japan, and India, are highly involved in producing defense aircraft that will further expand ultrasonic testing across Asia Pacific defense and aerospace industries. India and China's automotive industries will likely grow extensively during the forecast period. The ultrasonic testing industry will grow significantly with the increase in vehicle manufacturing in these countries. Large-scale manufacturing automation through the "Make in India" program holds considerable opportunities for ultrasonic testing in the automotive and higher-scale industries.

Key Players

The key players in ultrasonic testing companies are Baker Hughes Company (US), EVIDENT (Japan), Eddyfi (Canada), Sonatest (US), NDT Systems Inc (US), SGS SOCIETE GENERALE DE SURVEILLANCE SA. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), DEKRA (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), Element Materials Technology (UK), Acoustic Control Systems (Germany), Amerapex Corporation (US), Ashtead Technology (Scotland), Acuren (US), Modsonic Instruments Mfg. Co. (P) Ltd. (India), SONOTEC GmbH (Germany), Applied Technical Services (US), Nexxis (Australia), Vertech Group (Australia), Guided Ultrasonics Ltd. (US), IRISNDT (Canada), Nanjing BKN Automation System Co., Ltd. (China), and OKOndt GROUP (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=131229239

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Service Type, Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Industrial & Manufacturing, Medical & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

NDT and Inspection Market by Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetration, Eddy-Current, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Service, Method, Vertical, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultrasonic-testing-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ultrasonic-testing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultrasonic-testing-market-worth-4-60-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302316222.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.