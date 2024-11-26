Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024

PR Newswire
26.11.2024 16:15 Uhr
CE-LINK Introduces P-Boost Technology to Easily Power High-Power Camping Gear

Finanznachrichten News

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping culture is thriving as outdoor enthusiasts seek ways to combine the serenity of nature with modern-day comforts. From traditional camping to luxurious glamping setups, the demand for reliable, high-performance outdoor power solutions has never been greater. CE-LINK is addressing this need with its latest innovation: the 200W-1800W portable power station featuring groundbreaking P-Boost Technology, designed to power high-power devices and transform outdoor living.

CE-LINK Power Station: Reliable energy for your outdoor adventures.

Breaking Barriers with P-Boost Technology
P-Boost Technology represents a significant advancement in portable power stations. This intelligent inverter system enhances the performance of CE-LINK's devices by increasing power output beyond their rated capacity for short durations. For example, the 1800W Portable Power Station can surge up to 2400W when operating in P-Boost mode, ensuring reliable power even when loads exceed standard ratings.

"Consumers today expect power solutions that are versatile and hassle-free," said Wesely, Product Manager at CE-LINK. "P-Boost Technology is designed to give outdoor enthusiasts the freedom to use high-power devices without interruption. It's about making outdoor adventures more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable."

Key Features of P-Boost Technology

  • Enhanced Device Compatibility: Supports a wider range of high-power devices such as coffee makers, portable refrigerators, and induction cookers.
  • Efficient Power Management: Automatically adjusts output to prevent overloads, ensuring stable and consistent performance.
  • Reliable Operation: Delivers uninterrupted power in grid outage environments.

Applications in Outdoor Living
P-Boost Technology enhances the versatility of portable power stations, enabling campers to:

  • Cook Outdoors: Operate high-power cooking appliances like electric grills and induction stoves, making meal preparation more convenient.
  • Light Up Campsites: Power LED lighting, string lights, and lanterns to create a safe and inviting atmosphere.
  • Enjoy Entertainment: Keep projectors, audio equipment, and portable televisions running for outdoor movie nights and music sessions.

Why P-Boost Technology Stands Out
Traditional portable power stations often struggle to handle devices that draw more power than their rated capacity, leading to disruptions. P-Boost Technology bridges this gap by intelligently boosting the power station's output when needed, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted experience.

"Our focus has always been on understanding our customers' needs and developing solutions that align with their lifestyles," Wesely added. "With P-Boost, we're not just enhancing portable power stations-we're redefining what's possible for outdoor living."

About CE-LINK
Founded in 2004, CE-LINK has built a reputation as a leading provider of portable power solutions. With seven modernized production facilities in China and Vietnam, the company leverages cutting-edge automation to produce high-quality, reliable products. CE-LINK's offerings are sold in over 40 countries, earning the trust of millions of customers globally.

For more information on CE-LINK and its products, visit www.ce-link.com.

Media Contact
CE-LINK
market@ce-link.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ce-link
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CELINK.ELECTRONICS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566534/CE_LINK_Power_Station_Reliable_energy_outdoor_adventures.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ce-link-introduces-p-boost-technology-to-easily-power-high-power-camping-gear-302316356.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
