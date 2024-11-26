Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Patrick Searle, Vice President, Council of Canadian Innovators ("CCI" or the "Organization") and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the 10th Cohort of CCI's Innovation Governance Program ("iGP").









iGP has empowered over 1,000 graduates since 2021, providing the governance expertise and strategic insights needed to drive Canada's fastest-growing firms in the global innovation economy. Together with partners like The TMX Group, iGP is shaping a future of resilient, globally competitive Canadian companies.

Presented by the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), iGP is an award-winning, three-course specialization that equips current and prospective corporate directors with the tools to lead in the intangible economy. Each six-week level is offered virtually every Winter, Spring, and Fall. Participants engage in weekly discussions with board members and governance experts, exploring critical areas such as intellectual property and data governance, cybersecurity, finance, and risk management.

Applications for the Winter 2025 iGP session (February-March) close on January 6. For more information, visit www.innovationgovernance.ca or attend an information session on November 28 or December 10. Learn more at igp.canadianinnovators.org/information-sessions.

