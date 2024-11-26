ONAR Expands Into Healthcare Marketing With Acquisition and Rebranding of VMed to Of Kos

ONAR (OTCQB:RELT), a global network of marketing agencies, is excited to announce its acquisition of VMed and the subsequent rebranding to Of Kos.

The acquisition began as early as March of 2023, but its more recent strategic transformation underscores ONAR's visionary drive to position the agency at the forefront of the healthcare marketing industry.As ONAR expands its expertise to new and emerging markets, Of Kos aligns with its robust acquisition strategy by adding healthcare marketing to ONAR's matrix of specializations.

Why Of Kos?

The name "Of Kos" is in reference to the father of modern medicine, Hippocrates of Kos, as the company continues the noble tradition of providing the right treatments, to the right people, at the right time.

Strategic Acquisition of VMed

Formerly VMed, the company began by going from practice to practice to help doctors streamline their testing procedures. They also built face-to-face, direct relationships with caregivers and delivered results that impacted both their patients' wellbeing and their practices' bottom line. VMed was founded by Michael Stevens, who will stay on as a consultant for Of Kos, overseeing its continued expansion within the ONAR ecosystem.

Key Reasons for the Rebrand

- Enhanced Market Presence: The rebranding to Of Kos positions ONAR as a trailblazer in the healthcare marketing industry, reflecting their traditional values and commitment to excellence.

- Innovative Solutions: Of Kos expands its capabilities to deliver targeted patient engagement, robust digital strategies, effective traditional marketing, and in-depth analytics to meet diverse client needs.

- Strategic Growth: This rebranding is a strategic move to strengthen their market presence and support their long-term growth objectives in the healthcare sector.

- Client Engagement: The new brand is designed to better connect with healthcare professionals, ensuring their services are perceived as both relevant and cutting-edge.

The Future of Healthcare Solutions

Of Kos is repositioning itself in the market to broaden its view and enhance its capacity to serve patients in new ways. With boutique medical marketing agency solutions, doctors and healthcare providers can increase their visibility among the right people while improving the overall patient experience.

But whether Of Kos is facilitating faster test results or offering a diagnostic marketing approach to growing medical practices, the goal is to revolutionize the standard of care and build connections for a healthier future.

ONAR CEO, Claude Zdanow, commented on the Of Kos rebranding, stating "Our decision to rebrand VMed to Of Kos reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving healthcare marketing landscape. 'Of Kos' not only represents a fresh, cutting-edge identity but also underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare organizations and their patients. We believe this new brand will better resonate with our clients and partners, showcasing our forward-thinking approach and our vision for the future of healthcare marketing."

ONAR's President, Chris Becker, also expressed excitement about the opportunity: "This acquisition aligns with our strategy of expanding into high-growth niche markets. With their expertise and connections in the healthcare field, we're confident in our ability to deliver disruptive solutions and create long-term value for not only our clients and shareholders, but for doctors and patients too."

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB:RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, currently publicly traded as Reliant Holdings, Inc. with plans to become Onar Holding Corporation in the near future. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

Learn more at www.onar.com .

About Of Kos

Of Kos is a leading healthcare marketing agency dedicated to connecting healthcare organizations and laboratories with innovative marketing solutions. With deep expertise in the medical laboratory and genetic testing sectors, Of Kos understands the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers. We offer strategic communications, marketing, and solutions-oriented partnerships to help our clients effectively educate providers about the latest advancements in healthcare, reach more patients, and ultimately provide better care.

For more information, visit: www.ofkos.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

