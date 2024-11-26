Anzeige
Entergy Corporation: Entergy To Sponsor 51st Annual Bayou Classic, Expands Partnerships With HBCUs

Finanznachrichten News

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Entergy is pleased to serve as a platinum sponsor of the 51st Bayou Classic, an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage and legacy of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Entergy has a longstanding commitment to powering life for its customers and communities. The prominent football game, played between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers, serves as a platform to not only showcase exceptional athletic talent but also to honor the traditions, achievements and contributions of HBCUs to American society.

"We're honored to again sponsor the Bayou Classic and help support a celebration that has become an iconic part of Thanksgiving weekend here in New Orleans," said Drew Marsh, Entergy's chair and chief executive officer. "Entergy is proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with HBCUs, through which we have created more opportunities for students to thrive. As an energy industry leader, it's important that we develop future generations, fostering a diverse and innovative energy workforce that will strengthen our entire community."

The Bayou Classic, presented by P&G, draws more than 200,000 people to New Orleans each year, providing numerous opportunities to highlight on a national scale all that the city and state have to offer. Entergy's sponsorship will have a significant impact on the local community, generating economic benefits for the city of New Orleans through increased tourism and revenue for local businesses.

Ranked as the No. 1 HBCU Classic in the nation, the football game will be played Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Entergy recognizes the significance of HBCUs in shaping the educational landscape and empowering generations of Black students. With roots in New Orleans for more than 100 years, the company is committed to taking meaningful action to help create opportunities for fostering HBCU student success, as well as building a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce in its communities. Earlier this year, Entergy announced a 10-year, $20 million commitment to elevate and empower HBCUs and their students across the company's service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The expansion of Entergy's The Power of Prosperity program will support HBCUs and students with enhanced education, career readiness and workforce development programs.

Entergy looks forward to a memorable 51st Annual Bayou Classic event that celebrates the achievements and cultural significance of HBCUs. Learn more about Entergy's commitment to building diverse communities.

About Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. WePowerLife

Contact

Media inquiries: Cristina del Canto|504-576-4238|mdelcan@entergy.com


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
