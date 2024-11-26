ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Announces Completion of Mile Marker 10 - 20 Pavement Preservation Project

Comprehensive Repaving Project Upgrades 10-Mile Corridor, Improves Safety, and Repairs Winter Damage

ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Mile Marker 10-20 Pavement Preservation Project. This comprehensive repaving project rehabilitated approximately 30-lane miles within a 10-mile section of the corridor, addressing surface issues, such as cracks, potholes, and weather-related damage. The scope also included a thorough resurfacing of two key ramp interchanges, Gary West Exit 14A and Broadway 14B taking advantage of INDOT's SR-53 closure. The project, which began earlier this year, was completed on schedule and will be fully operational ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Safety improvements were a key focus, with high-contrast pavement markings installed in the Gary East Exit 17 area, in alignment with the ITRCC's road safety goals. The project also featured toll plaza enhancements, including updated branding and painting, as well as the installation of guardrail delineators to improve visibility.

"We're excited to have this important project finished before the holiday travel season," said Rick Fedder, COO, ITRCC.

As part of the project's final stages, there will be minor work taking place in the coming months. These finishing details will be carried out with minimal impact to motorists, ensuring that the roads remain safe and accessible.

The Indiana Toll Road extends its thanks to all travelers for their patience and cooperation during the construction phase.

Source: ITR Concession Company LLC