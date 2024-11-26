SWAN / Key word(s): Personnel

Swan Announces Appointment of Camille Tyan as Deputy CEO



26-Nov-2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST



Swan Announces Appointment of Camille Tyan as Deputy CEO Renowned fintech entrepreneur Camille Tyan will bring his payments expertise to help Swan become the European leader in embedded banking. Paris, November 26, 2024 - Swan, a European fintech specializing in embedded banking, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camille Tyan as Deputy CEO. After founding three successful fintechs (Payplug, Numeral, Marble), Camille Tyan's mission is now to drive Swan's growth and accelerate its international expansion. "Nicolas Saison and I have known Camille Tyan for ten years and have always admired him. He is the missing piece we were looking for to accelerate our growth. His analytical skills, insight, and ability to lead effectively are exactly what Swan needs for this new phase," says Nicolas Benady, Co-founder and CEO of Swan. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2020, Camille Tyan has been involved from the company's inception, supporting the founders in strategic decisions and fundraising. He joins Swan as Deputy CEO to support its development alongside Nicolas Benady, who remains CEO. His main mission will be to work closely with all teams to ensure the execution of strategic objectives, monitor performance, strengthen internal collaboration, and implement organization-wide processes. He will also oversee central functions, including finance, human resources, strategy, and data, to effectively support all teams. "I am incredibly excited about Swan's potential," explains Camille Tyan. "The embedded banking market is booming, and Swan has all the assets and potential to become its undisputed leader. The product, the growth already achieved, and the talent of the teams have deeply impressed me. I look forward to contributing to Swan's rise to new heights."

Camille Tyan, 41, Deputy CEO of Swan Camille Tyan is an entrepreneur recognized for his expertise in fintech and creating innovative companies. He has founded several successful fintechs, including PayPlug, the first payment solution dedicated to SMEs in France, Numeral, and Marble. Camille began his career at McKinsey & Company and Google, where he gained solid experience in strategy and technological innovation. Since 2020, he has served on Swan's Supervisory Board and is now dedicated to its growth and sustainable development in the embedded banking market. Camille Tyan holds degrees from Harvard University and McGill University. His profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/camilletyan/ About Swan : Swan is a European fintech specializing in embedded banking services. Businesses of all types can unlock the full potential of their product by integrating Swan's banking features, such as accounts, cards, and payments. Founded in 2019, Swan processes over €1 billion in monthly transactions for more than 150 companies-like Pennylane, Indy, Agicap, Libeo, and Lucca and operates in 30 European countries. The company has received growth capital from leading investors such as Lakestar, Accel, Creandum, and Bpifrance. Swan is a principal member of Mastercard and a licensed financial institution, regulated by the French banking authority (ACPR). The company is also labeled FT120 and in the top 3 of Sifted 50 in France. Press Contact: Cécile Lipovetzky, PR Consultant

Press Contact: Cécile Lipovetzky, PR Consultant



