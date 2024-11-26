Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp: AG and Special Meeting of Shareholders December 12, 2024 - Postal Disruption - Delivery of Solicitation Materials

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (CSE:WOGC) ("WOGC") wishes to announce that it will hold an annual general and special meeting on December 12, 2024 of the shareholders of WOGC. Due to the postal strike WOGC has been unable to deliver management solicitation materials by registered mail as required by securities regulations. In reliance of Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-516, WOGC has filed the following documents on www.sedarplus.ca : (a) Notice of Meeting dated November 10, 2024; (b) Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2024; (c) Supplemental Notice of Meeting dated November 20, 2024; (d) Supplemental Management Information Circular dated November 20, 2024; and (e) form of proxy (collectively the "Documents"). The same information will be available on: (a) the CSE website at www.thecse.com; and (b) on the company website www.waskahiganoil.com. WOGC will deliver by means (which may include electronic means) other than regular postal service a copy of the Documents to each registered holder or beneficial holder who requests the Documents and who but for the blanket order would be entitled to delivery thereof. A request is to be made by email to Gregory J. Leia at gleia@waskahiganoil.com or otherwise by delivery to the corporate office at the address set out below. Proxies are to be sent by email to gleia@waskahiganoil.com. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.

Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE

Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9

T: (403) 870 0091

E: gleia@waskahiganoil.com

Website: www.waskahiganoil.com

