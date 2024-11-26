Hakluyt announces new partnership with Orchestras for All

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has today announced a new social impact partnership with Orchestras for All (OFA) , on the eve of the charity's Big Give Campaign launch.

Orchestras for All is a UK-based charity that works with 11-19 year-olds to widen access to music, with a particular focus on those who face challenges such as disability, deprivation or caring responsibilities.

Drawing on its connectivity and in-house expertise, Hakluyt will advise the charity on issues as it seeks to fulfil its mission to ensure that all children, regardless of background or circumstance, are able to share in the benefits of group music-making.

Hakluyt, which has been providing in-kind support to the charity since 2022, has now formalised a partnership with Orchestras for All that will see it provide advice and guidance across a range of strategic challenges in order to help the charity widen its impact and reach more young people.

Kayo Yoshida, who co-leads Hakluyt's work with Orchestras for All, said: "Orchestras for All does invaluable work sharing the benefits of music with children who have often been shut out of creative opportunities. I am personally delighted to be working with them, and look forward to our partnership flourishing over the coming years."

Alexandra Davison, who also co-leads Hakluyt's work with the charity, commented: "The opportunities that Orchestras for All offers can be life-changing for young people. The myriad benefits of musical education to children's development and educational attainment are well known, and Orchestras for All is an organisation with a proven track record of widening access to music for the children who need it most."

Nick Thorne, Executive Director of Orchestras for All, added: "We are delighted to have formalised our partnership with Hakluyt, and are incredibly grateful for the support they provide. This relationship is one of our most significant corporate partnerships to date, offering both financial support and advisory services.

"The funding Hakluyt have provided will not only help OFA continue providing its life-changing musical programmes, but also enable our participation in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024 . Through this campaign, OFA aims to raise vital funds to ensure that more young people can access inclusive and transformative music-making opportunities."

Notes to Editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Orchestras for All (OFA) ?is an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation that breaks down barriers to give all young people the life-changing experience of making music together, regardless of the daily challenges they might be facing.?Its inclusive, non-auditioned National Orchestra for All (NOFA) ?brings together 100 young musicians from across the UK who would otherwise be unable to access musical opportunities - whether due to physical disability, a mental health condition, economic deprivation, or rural isolation.

