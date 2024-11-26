Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 17:07 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hakluyt announces new partnership with Orchestras for All

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has today announced a new social impact partnership with Orchestras for All (OFA), on the eve of the charity's Big Give Campaign launch.

Orchestras for All is a UK-based charity that works with 11-19 year-olds to widen access to music, with a particular focus on those who face challenges such as disability, deprivation or caring responsibilities.

Drawing on its connectivity and in-house expertise, Hakluyt will advise the charity on issues as it seeks to fulfil its mission to ensure that all children, regardless of background or circumstance, are able to share in the benefits of group music-making.

Hakluyt, which has been providing in-kind support to the charity since 2022, has now formalised a partnership with Orchestras for All that will see it provide advice and guidance across a range of strategic challenges in order to help the charity widen its impact and reach more young people.

Kayo Yoshida, who co-leads Hakluyt's work with Orchestras for All, said: "Orchestras for All does invaluable work sharing the benefits of music with children who have often been shut out of creative opportunities. I am personally delighted to be working with them, and look forward to our partnership flourishing over the coming years."

Alexandra Davison, who also co-leads Hakluyt's work with the charity, commented: "The opportunities that Orchestras for All offers can be life-changing for young people. The myriad benefits of musical education to children's development and educational attainment are well known, and Orchestras for All is an organisation with a proven track record of widening access to music for the children who need it most."

Nick Thorne, Executive Director of Orchestras for All, added: "We are delighted to have formalised our partnership with Hakluyt, and are incredibly grateful for the support they provide. This relationship is one of our most significant corporate partnerships to date, offering both financial support and advisory services.

"The funding Hakluyt have provided will not only help OFA continue providing its life-changing musical programmes, but also enable our participation in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024. Through this campaign, OFA aims to raise vital funds to ensure that more young people can access inclusive and transformative music-making opportunities."

Notes to Editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Orchestras for All (OFA)?is an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation that breaks down barriers to give all young people the life-changing experience of making music together, regardless of the daily challenges they might be facing.?Its inclusive, non-auditioned National Orchestra for All (NOFA)?brings together 100 young musicians from across the UK who would otherwise be unable to access musical opportunities - whether due to physical disability, a mental health condition, economic deprivation, or rural isolation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyt-announces-new-partnership-with-orchestras-for-all-302316677.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.