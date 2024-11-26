PowerChina has unveiled plans for a 300 MW offshore PV pilot project in the Bohai Sea, using advanced solar panels designed to endure extreme marine conditions. PowerChina has unveiled plans for a 300 MW offshore solar pilot project in the Bohai Sea, southeast of Changli County, Hebei province. The project, located about 7. 3 km offshore in the Bohai Sea, will cover 957 sqm with water depths of 6 meters to 12 meters. It will use n-type heterojunction (HJT) bifacial dual-glass modules with a minimum output of 715Wp and 210 mm cells, targeting a purchasing capacity of 339. 68 MWp. The high-efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...