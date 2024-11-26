The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies says addressing hydrogen leakage across the supply chain is crucial to making hydrogen a sustainable energy vector. Italy, meanwhile, has unveiled its national hydrogen strategy, with a focus on its role in the Mediterranean. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) said that the effectiveness of hydrogen as a sustainable solution largely depends on addressing the environmental challenges posed by hydrogen leakage throughout its supply chain. "As hydrogen reacts with hydroxyl radicals, it extends the atmospheric lifetime of methane, a potent greenhouse ...

