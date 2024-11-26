Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 17:38 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regions Bank Celebrates the Service of Military Veterans

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Regions Bank
Hiring our heroes, serving customers and strengthening our teams.

By Evelyn Mitchell | November 7, 2024

Regions Bank recognizes Veterans Day Nov. 11 and celebrates military veterans and their families all year long. Through a variety of recruitment, development and mentoring programs, Regions seeks to build the best team through hiring and developing military members, military veterans and military spouses.

I AM. WE ARE. - Celebrating Regions Associates
Our collective history is part of who we are, and Regions is a stronger company today because of our associates.

Meet Siddharth
Siddharth, a Business Intelligence Analyst, shares his I AM. story.

Meet Angela
Angela, a Regions Business Capital Account Specialist, shares her I AM. story.

I AM a Veteran of the United States Air Force. It was an honor to serve our great country.

I AM an advocate for homeless veterans, the larger veteran community, and for anyone who may be in need.

I AM a stepmom, grandma and a great friend.

I AM a lover of music; I love to sing even though I really can't.

I AM a giver. I give back by planning events like toy drives, school supply giveaways, and basically anything I can do to help my community.

I AM a licensed minister.

I love to travel. People who know me well, know that I am an avid cruiser. I try to take a cruise at least twice a year.

Every Veterans Day, I love to meet others who have served our country. The bond we share as a community is a special one, that I'm honored to be a part of. No matter what branch of service, no matter our experience or job, we are all brothers and sisters. Fly. Fight. Win.

Because of who I AM, we are more passionate, intentional, purposeful.

Military Friendly Employer
Regions has been designated a Military Friendly® Employer by Military Friendly®, an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience.

Learn more about Regions Military Recruiting.

BRAVE Military Program for Veterans and Military Spouses
Regions is committed to supporting U.S. Military veterans and their families, both during their service and after they transition to civilian life. Our military transition program is called BRAVE - Building Regions Associate Veteran Experience. The objective of BRAVE is to support veterans and military spouses seeking career opportunities at Regions.

The BRAVE program includes:

  • Hiring, onboarding and training support.

  • Learning and development tailored to transitioning veterans.

  • Veteran-to-veteran and military spouse to military spouse mentoring and guidance

  • Resources to help ease transition, including Employee Assistance Program (EAP), military leave and accommodations for disabled veterans

  • Community involvement opportunities

  • Military recruiting events

Through the BRAVE program, Regions matches the talents and experiences of transitioning military members to opportunities at Regions and provides support to overcome challenges that come with transitioning to a civilian job.

Military Banking Benefits and Services
At Regions, we want to make banking easier for the members of the Armed Forces and their families. Financial benefits and resources including a dedicated Service Members and Veterans Affairs Manager are part of our commitment to customers.

In the Community
Regions is proud to work with EANGUS, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States. Regions provides a virtual monthly financial wellness seminar to EANGUS members.

Send a Veterans Day Ecard
Say thank you to a military veteran with a Veterans Day ecard.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
