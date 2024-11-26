iTrustCapital Wins Crypto Award - US FinTech Awards 2024

iTrustCapital is excited to announce that it has been awarded the "Crypto Award" in the 2024 US Fintech Awards. This award recognizes the company, its unique products and services, and its potential to achieve critical mass.

iTrustCapital sets itself apart by allowing working professionals to buy and sell crypto within a tax-advantaged IRA*, redefining the different approaches to crypto investing. Most cryptocurrency investments are made through accounts that don't offer tax advantages. But with iTrustCapital's intuitive self-directed IRAs, clients can unlock tax benefits similar to those provided by 401(k)s.

"Receiving this honor from the US Fintech Awards is a tremendous achievement for our company," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "This recognition highlights our team's dedication to providing iTrustCapital clients with tax-advantaged opportunities, enabling them to take charge of their financial future and participate in a blockchain economy. We are committed to empowering our clients and redefining the way in which working professionals access digital assets - with trust, transparency, and integrity at the core of everything we do."

About US Fintech Awards 2024

FinTech Intel is proud to present the US FinTech Awards 2024! Returning for the fourth year, the awards were developed to celebrate the US's incredible fintech community, and the achievements and successes of the continent's best and brightest.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading crypto IRA (Individual Retirement Account) software platform that enables clients to buy and sell digital assets and physical precious metals directly through tax-advantaged* retirement accounts. iTrustCapital eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to safely, simply, and securely move money from their traditional retirement accounts into digital assets and the precious metals market. With a focus on client service, innovation and low fees, iTrustCapital provides a user-friendly software platform with 24/7/365 market accessibility for self-directed IRAs.

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is a digital asset IRA software platform. It is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional

