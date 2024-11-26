Energy Corse Americas LLC: Launch of Energy Corse Americas Racing Team - 2025

Energy Corse Racing go-karts and Team coming to America. Plan, Prepare to Perform. Join us!

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / We are pleased to announce the official launch of ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS, the new karting team that will make its debut in January 2025. We invite passionate drivers, whether beginners or experienced, to join our team and experience an exceptional season on North America's most prestigious karting tracks.

Energy Corse Kinetic Go-Kart

The ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS team is committed to participating in a series of high-level national races, including the SKUSA Winter Series, the Pro Tour and the Supernats. We will also be present at key events such as the ROK Florida Winter Tour, the USPKS, the Rotax Winter Trophy, the Stars Championship Series, the Rotax Trophy East, as well as the prestigious Rotax Trophy Final.

The 2025 season kicks off on January 8 with the first races of the SKUSA Winter Series RD 1-2 at the Orlando Kart Center , and we can't wait to have you on board right from the start.

Exclusive offers for 2025 Winter Season Drivers

As a member of ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS, we want to reward your commitment and passion. All drivers who take part in two championships during the winter season will receive exceptional benefits;

Energy Corse chassis, which you will use during the races

A free racing suit, in the Energy Factory colors

Two Energy Corse t-shirts of your choice

These benefits are designed to accompany you throughout the season, offering you optimum comfort and reinforcing your identity within the team.

Team management

The race team will be led by Dean Keeble, a karting professional with many years' of experience in both Europe and the USA. Dean is a well-known and respected personality in the karting community and is much appreciated for his serious and warm approach. His extensive experience in the sport, his excellent interpersonal skills and his technical expertise make him the ideal person to manage ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS and accompany the drivers on their journey to excellence. Dean is renowned for his ability to work closely with his drivers, supporting them and passing on his passion for karting, in an atmosphere that is both professional and friendly.

Top-level technical support

The ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS team will also benefit from the technical support from the Energy Factory Race team in Italy, who will put their expertise and know-how at our disposal. Thanks to this exclusive partnership with the renowned Energy Corse Racing Kart team, our drivers will be able to count on world-class advice and coaching. This technical support will strengthen our presence on the racetrack and ensure that every driver receives the best chassis and setup.

A High-Performance Team and Quality Equipment

ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS is a new dynamic team, state-of-the-art equipment and top-level technical support, with a clear objective: to provide each driver with the best conditions for achieving competitive excellence. Our Energy Corse chassis, renowned for their performance and reliability, will be the ideal tool for you to shine throughout the season.

Join us for Season 2025

Join us and be part of the team that will write the next pages of karting history in the USA and beyond. The opportunity to race among the best and aim for the highest steps of the podium awaits you.

The 2025 season kicks off on January 8 at the Orlando Kart Center with the SKUSA Winter Series RD 1-2, and there's still time to join us on this adventure.

Registration is now open! If you're ready to take up the challenge and compete alongside elite drivers, contact us now for more information and to join ENERGY CORSE AMERICAS for the 2025 season.

Together, let's set the racetracks on fire!

For more details and to join the team, contact us at: race@energycorse.io

Website: www.energycorse.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/energycorse_americas/

SuperNats 27:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCoepeyRbhS/

Source: Energy Corse Americas LLC