New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Wysh, a pioneer in embedded life insurance and personalized financial protection, has established a new standard for insurtech innovation with unprecedented industry recognition in 2024. The company has secured major award wins across nine distinct categories from leading global business publications and industry organizations, marking the most comprehensive recognition of any innovation insurtech this year.

Wysh's 2024 recognition spans multiple areas of excellence including:

Innovation in Banking and Financial Technology

Excellence in Embedded Finance Solutions

Product Innovation in Financial Services

Leadership in Financial Protection and Inclusion

"This recognition reflects our commitment to revolutionizing how people access and experience financial protection," said Alex Matjanec, Founder and CEO of Wysh. "By embedding life insurance into everyday banking and making personalized coverage accessible to all, we're creating meaningful change in an industry that has historically overlooked many communities."

The company's innovative approach spans breakthrough initiatives including Life Benefit, which seamlessly embeds micro life insurance into banking products, and Wysh Term Life, which offers personalized policies built around individual "wyshes" and life goals.

These awards highlight Wysh's success in making financial protection more accessible, particularly for underserved communities. Through partnerships with financial institutions and fintechs, Wysh has extended coverage to over 300,000 families, many accessing life insurance for the first time.

"Our mission goes beyond traditional insurance," added Matjanec. "We're building a future where financial protection is seamlessly integrated into everyone's daily financial life. This recognition from leading industry organizations validates our approach and motivates us to push even further in democratizing access to life insurance."

About Wysh

Wysh is revolutionizing life insurance through innovative embedded products and personalized coverage options. By combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate service, Wysh makes financial protection accessible and relevant for all. The company's products are available in 48 states, serving hundreds of thousands of families through direct offerings and partnerships with leading financial institutions.

