Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers and Employees Donate $24,454 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Effort

Employee Donation Match Presented to Greater Triangle Area Chapter

Coffman Engineers is proud to announce the successful completion of its employee donation matching program supporting the American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts. Employees across the company donated $12,227, and Coffman matched this amount, resulting in a total contribution of $24,454 to the Red Cross. American Red Cross Greater Triangle Area Chapter representatives Executive Director Laurie Hughes and Corporate Philanthropy Officer Dileep Dadlani received the donation at Coffman's Raleigh office.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene left a path of devastation across parts of the Southeast from the coast of Florida to the mountains of North Carolina. In response, Coffman launched a matching program to double the impact of employee contributions. The company matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar to support the American Red Cross's efforts in providing meals, shelters, water, and relief to thousands affected by the hurricanes.

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of our employees in supporting hurricane relief efforts," said Dave Ruff, CEO/COB of Coffman. "This matching program highlights the strong sense of community within our company. Our hearts go out to those who have suffered loss. We're grateful for the work of the Red Cross and the ability to partner with them, extending hands where we cannot."

"The American Red Cross deeply appreciates the generous support from Coffman Engineers and looks forward to strengthening our partnership as we work together to serve and enrich our community," said Hughes.

Coffman has a long history of supporting the American Red Cross, which began over a decade ago and included a $100,000 contribution to the Home Fire Campaign in 2022. This partnership continues to strengthen through initiatives like this donation match program.

